The Early Signing Period begins on Wednesday with lots of recruiting excitement being generated ahead of the big day. As the nature of the process goes, there’s more intrigue and big news coming. We look at some of the storylines in the Southeast making predictions on what may happen come end of the day Dec. 21.

THREE FOUR-STAR COMMITMENT PREDICTIONS

Outside of the Rivals100, there are four uncommitted four-stars in the Southeast yet to make their commitment public, and each would be a great get for any program. Which teams are in line to get which players? CB Daniel Harris: After decommitting from Georgia on Nov. 14, Harris looked like a lock for Penn State, but Georgia may have crept back into the running. This is another battle that will go down to the last second. Prediction: Georgia ***** WR Karmello English: A one-time commit to Auburn, English has been heavily recruited by Kentucky and Michigan. The desire to play in the SEC could take him to Kentucky, but the relationships built with Michigan’s staff appear to be stronger. Prediction: Michigan ***** RB Jamarion Wilcox: On Dec. 8, Wilcox released a top four of Auburn, Ohio State, Kentucky and Clemson. Clemson has seemingly moved on from Wilcox going after Jamarius Haynes and Kobe Pace out of the transfer portal. After Mark Fletcher left the Buckeyes’ class, OSU has not added another tailback. Off The Plains, there’s been little talk about Wilcox since the new staff took over. An in-home with Kentucky coach Jay Boulware was posted on Dec. 18 via social media. Prediction: Kentucky

*****

ALABAMA AND GEORGIA WILL BATTLE IT OUT TO THE END

Damon Wilson (Rivals.com)

*****

JOHNATHAN HUGHLEY COULD FLIP TO AUBURN OR COLORADO

For months Hughley has been at the forefront of flip candidates. Georgia has maintained a strong relationship with the in-state prospect, but Auburn has been successful getting him to campus multiple times. Parts of the coaching staff may have switched, but are there still enough holdovers to possibly sway Hughley away? Adding more smoke to the potential flip fire, the four-star took an official to Colorado over the weekend. Could new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders pull off one of the biggest flips in the country on Wednesday?

*****

MIAMI WILL SIGN THE TOP CLASS IN THE ACC

Samson Okunlola (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Is there a hotter team down the backstretch of this recruiting cycle than Miami? The month of December has brought six new commits highlighted by four four-stars and five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola. As great as the class is, Clemson is just two spots behind the Canes at No. 8 nationally. Can the Tigers finish with the top class in the ACC? No. Miami swiped one away from Florida on Sunday night landing four-star tailback Mark Fletcher.. If Damari Brown doesn’t roll with the Tide, expect the four-star cornerback to stay local with Miami. Brown visited Miami over the weekend along with older brother Davonte, a safety from UCF who is in the transfer portal. Louisville four-star linebacker commit Stanquan Clark is a possible flip candidate, although a low percentage possibility, but anything can happen. As for Clemson, the rest of its recruiting class appears to be coming from the transfer portal.

*****

WATCH OUT FOR FLIPS IN THE SOUTHEAST