Southeast Spotlight: Five Early Signing Period predictions
The Early Signing Period begins on Wednesday with lots of recruiting excitement being generated ahead of the big day. As the nature of the process goes, there’s more intrigue and big news coming. We look at some of the storylines in the Southeast making predictions on what may happen come end of the day Dec. 21.
*****
NSD PREVIEWS: Announcement Guide | Rumor Mill
PREDICTIONS: East Coast predictions | West Region | Midwest | Mid-South
FLIP WATCH: East Coast prospects | Mid-South | Southeast | Midwest | West
*****
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Message board | Transfer ranking | Transfer Tracker
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100
*****
THREE FOUR-STAR COMMITMENT PREDICTIONS
Outside of the Rivals100, there are four uncommitted four-stars in the Southeast yet to make their commitment public, and each would be a great get for any program. Which teams are in line to get which players?
CB Daniel Harris: After decommitting from Georgia on Nov. 14, Harris looked like a lock for Penn State, but Georgia may have crept back into the running. This is another battle that will go down to the last second.
Prediction: Georgia
*****
WR Karmello English: A one-time commit to Auburn, English has been heavily recruited by Kentucky and Michigan. The desire to play in the SEC could take him to Kentucky, but the relationships built with Michigan’s staff appear to be stronger.
Prediction: Michigan
*****
RB Jamarion Wilcox: On Dec. 8, Wilcox released a top four of Auburn, Ohio State, Kentucky and Clemson. Clemson has seemingly moved on from Wilcox going after Jamarius Haynes and Kobe Pace out of the transfer portal. After Mark Fletcher left the Buckeyes’ class, OSU has not added another tailback. Off The Plains, there’s been little talk about Wilcox since the new staff took over. An in-home with Kentucky coach Jay Boulware was posted on Dec. 18 via social media.
Prediction: Kentucky
*****
ALABAMA AND GEORGIA WILL BATTLE IT OUT TO THE END
The Early Signing Period begins with Alabama and Georgia holding the top two spots in the Rivals’ team recruiting rankings. Both classes are already fantastic with each squad set to add more future firepower this week, but which SEC powerhouse will come out with the top 2023 class?
Georgia is waiting on two key commitments from four-star defensive tackle Jordan Hall and five-star defensive end Damon Wilson. Hall has Florida in the running but is considered a UGA lean while Wilson is also looking at Ohio State with the Bulldogs a slight favorite.
Alabama is set for a mammoth close if all the pieces come together. The biggest piece to watch is five-star Iowa offensive tackle commit Kadyn Proctor. If Proctor flips, that could seal the Crimson Tide's spot atop the 2023 throne. Also be on the lookout for five-star corner Desmond Ricks, four-star Damari Brown and in-state duo James Smith and Qua Russaw.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM
*****
JOHNATHAN HUGHLEY COULD FLIP TO AUBURN OR COLORADO
For months Hughley has been at the forefront of flip candidates. Georgia has maintained a strong relationship with the in-state prospect, but Auburn has been successful getting him to campus multiple times. Parts of the coaching staff may have switched, but are there still enough holdovers to possibly sway Hughley away?
Adding more smoke to the potential flip fire, the four-star took an official to Colorado over the weekend. Could new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders pull off one of the biggest flips in the country on Wednesday?
*****
MIAMI WILL SIGN THE TOP CLASS IN THE ACC
Is there a hotter team down the backstretch of this recruiting cycle than Miami? The month of December has brought six new commits highlighted by four four-stars and five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola. As great as the class is, Clemson is just two spots behind the Canes at No. 8 nationally. Can the Tigers finish with the top class in the ACC? No.
Miami swiped one away from Florida on Sunday night landing four-star tailback Mark Fletcher.. If Damari Brown doesn’t roll with the Tide, expect the four-star cornerback to stay local with Miami. Brown visited Miami over the weekend along with older brother Davonte, a safety from UCF who is in the transfer portal.
Louisville four-star linebacker commit Stanquan Clark is a possible flip candidate, although a low percentage possibility, but anything can happen.
As for Clemson, the rest of its recruiting class appears to be coming from the transfer portal.
*****
WATCH OUT FOR FLIPS IN THE SOUTHEAST
Alabama commit Tony Mitchell took a weekend visit to Texas A&M and Auburn has been after him, but the Crimson Tide are confident he will sign on Wednesday. Auburn is also going after Florida State defensive end commit Keldric Faulk. With the opportunity to play in-state and in the SEC, this could be the most likely of flips come Wednesday but not a guarantee.
A flip watch without mentioning Cedric Baxter just would not feel right. All reports have him firm with Texas, but after Florida missed out on Mark Fletcher, one can only wonder how those conversations are going. Florida State had Baxter committed at one point and got him on for an official; something to watch.