Southeast Spotlight: Five midseason takeaways
As the heat of the summer wears off for cooler fall temperature, football action in the area remains blistering on and off the field. Here are five takeaways from the Southeast as we cross the midway point of the season.
*****
*****
Ownership of 2023 class in Florida still up in the air
It's safe to declare Georgia as the top dog in Florida for the 2022 class since the Bulldogs signed four of the state's top 10 prospects. There's no such certainty yet with the 2023 class as three of the Sunshine State's top-10 prospects remain uncommitted.
Ohio State and Miami are the biggest contenders to sign the best class of Florida prospects. The Buckeyes have verbally secured five-star receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss while Miami has closed on a pair of five-stars as well, end Jayden Wayne and offensive tackle Francis Mauigo along with four-star linebacker Malik Bryant.
Uncommitted five-star corner Cormani McClain is effectively down to Florida and Alabama while five-star end Samuel M’Pemba seems like a heavy lean towards Georgia. Another five-star, end Keon Keeley, could swing the scales toward Alabama or Ohio State when his time comes. If Alabama closes on McClain and Keeley with four-star running back Richard Young already on board, might have the Crimson Tide won another unofficial recruiting battle? Should Ohio State get Keeley, score a big win for the Buckeyes.
*****
Miami Central lining up for another special season
For three consecutive seasons, Miami Central has walked off the field at season’s end victorious and by the looks of it a fourth state title is likely to happen. The Rockets have opened the 2022 schedule 6-0 with big wins over IMG Academy, Booker T. Washington, Dillard and Northwestern. Once the playoffs hit in the newly restructured Florida 2M division, American Heritage led by five-star receiver Brandon Inniss, Cardinal Gibbons led by three-star UCF QB commit Dylan Rizk and Tampa Catholic bolstered by four-star Oklahoma linebacker commit Lewis Carter await.
The Rockets are led on defense by four-star Louisville linebacker commit Stanquan Clark and uncommitted four-star end Rueben Bain. The secondary has Akron commit Zayden Laing-Taylor flying around. The offense is also very talented with FIU QB commit Keyone Jenkins running the show. Jenkins has Lamar Seymore (Pitt), Cataurus Hicks (Louisville) and Corey Washington as targets on the outside in the senior class. The junior class adds depth with four-star athlete Earl Kulp, three-star receiver Lawayne McCoy and three-star offensive lineman Keion Reyes.
*****
Georgia linebacker Caleb Lavallee working for fourth star
Lavallee has been a monster in the box for Georgia’s Whitefield Academy throughout his high school career but the North Carolina commit has taken his game to another level as a senior. During the 2021 campaign, Lavallee led his Wolfpack squad in tackles (118), sacks (6), and tackles for a loss (16). In just six games played this year, Lavallee already has 98 stops, 13 tackles for a loss, and three sacks with two picks.
*****
Cardinal Newman DE Maverick Gracio destroying quarterbacks
In mid-August, an under-the-radar commitment took place when Gracio verbally committed to Kent State. Since then, the three-star has been blowing up quarterbacks and is tied for the lead in the state of Florida for sacks with 15 in six games played. The pressure off the edge has helped the Crusaders to a 6-0 record that includes a 42-0 win over American Heritage in Week 2.
*****
Recruiting wins come to a slow crawl for UCF
With a household name at head coach, the move from a Group of Five to Power Five conference was seemingly the missing piece to help push UCF over the top in recruiting. A spark caught before the 2022 season began but the summer momentum built has quickly died off. The Knights had a good spring landing three three-stars and cooled off but then got it going again in July adding five commits including four-stars Braden Marshall and John Walker. Since late July, UCF has added just two commitments in three-star Georgia offensive lineman Johnathan Cline and four-star tight end Randy Pittman. What’s missing?
The 2023 cycle has been unique with so many players committing early to secure a roster spot leaving little left on the proverbial shelves for teams to pick through. Regardless, for UCF to contend in the Big 12 when the time comes, winning recruiting battles during the season while closing out games on the field is a must. The Knights currently have 10 commitments. For perspective, the hard luck Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who do not have a head coach, are ranked four spots ahead of UCF with 15 commits.
The Knights have been active in the transfer portal with some success and some losses. Are we seeing Gus Malzahn become transfer portal dependent going forward?
*After the article was written, UCF landed four-star tight end Randy Pittman on Saturday, Oct. 8, moving up to No. 57 in the Rivals' team recruiting rankings.