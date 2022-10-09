As the heat of the summer wears off for cooler fall temperature, football action in the area remains blistering on and off the field. Here are five takeaways from the Southeast as we cross the midway point of the season.

Ownership of 2023 class in Florida still up in the air

It's safe to declare Georgia as the top dog in Florida for the 2022 class since the Bulldogs signed four of the state's top 10 prospects. There's no such certainty yet with the 2023 class as three of the Sunshine State's top-10 prospects remain uncommitted. Ohio State and Miami are the biggest contenders to sign the best class of Florida prospects. The Buckeyes have verbally secured five-star receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss while Miami has closed on a pair of five-stars as well, end Jayden Wayne and offensive tackle Francis Mauigo along with four-star linebacker Malik Bryant. Uncommitted five-star corner Cormani McClain is effectively down to Florida and Alabama while five-star end Samuel M’Pemba seems like a heavy lean towards Georgia. Another five-star, end Keon Keeley, could swing the scales toward Alabama or Ohio State when his time comes. If Alabama closes on McClain and Keeley with four-star running back Richard Young already on board, might have the Crimson Tide won another unofficial recruiting battle? Should Ohio State get Keeley, score a big win for the Buckeyes.

*****

Miami Central lining up for another special season

Rueben Bain (Rivals.com)

*****

Georgia linebacker Caleb Lavallee working for fourth star

Lavallee has been a monster in the box for Georgia’s Whitefield Academy throughout his high school career but the North Carolina commit has taken his game to another level as a senior. During the 2021 campaign, Lavallee led his Wolfpack squad in tackles (118), sacks (6), and tackles for a loss (16). In just six games played this year, Lavallee already has 98 stops, 13 tackles for a loss, and three sacks with two picks.

*****

Cardinal Newman DE Maverick Gracio destroying quarterbacks

In mid-August, an under-the-radar commitment took place when Gracio verbally committed to Kent State. Since then, the three-star has been blowing up quarterbacks and is tied for the lead in the state of Florida for sacks with 15 in six games played. The pressure off the edge has helped the Crusaders to a 6-0 record that includes a 42-0 win over American Heritage in Week 2.

*****

Recruiting wins come to a slow crawl for UCF