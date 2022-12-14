Whether it is wishful thinking or partially based in reality, a good contingent within Georgia’s fan base feels Justice Haynes will sign with the Bulldogs on Dec. 21. Adding some of the pieces together, there are reasons for the Bulldog fans to be optimistic. Haynes is an in-state player finishing his career with Buford, his father played for Georgia and the four-star tailback visited Athens on Nov. 5 for the Tennessee game. Georgia has not lightened up on its pursuit of Haynes. The Bulldogs are still actively recruiting him. If Georgia pulls off the coup of flipping Haynes away from Alabama, chances are five-star safety Caleb Downs also makes the switch. Should the Bulldogs pull that off it would be the top storyline of the Early Signing Period.

*****

The Knights landed local four-star defensive tackle John Walker on July 28, but the Florida Gators have remained involved in his recruitment. Multiple unofficial visits were made to Gainesville before Walker took an official with the Gators on Dec. 9. After the visit, Walker told Rivals his recruitment is now between UCF and Florida. Walker also shared he would tell Florida head coach Billy Napier his decision by the end of the week before announcing to the public on Dec. 21. UCF fans are nervous about this one.

*****

Being one of the top running backs in the nation, teams are still coming after Baxter. The four-star out of Orlando’s Edgewater High School committed to Texas on Aug. 10, but pitches are still coming his way. One of the flip possibilities would have Baxter returning to Florida State. Before saddling up with the Longhorns, Baxter was a Seminoles commit from July 29, 2020, to April 15, 2021. Florida State was able to get its target on campus for an official on Oct. 28, heightening the flip possibility. Florida and Miami have also been in pursuit of Baxter. Miami just added scat back Christopher Johnson to its class, while Florida has Treyaun Webb committed and also has a good shot at landing in-state four-star running back Mark Fletcher. If Baxter flips FSU is looking like a strong landing spot.

*****

All 14 currently committed players to Louisville’s 2023 class could be on this list, but one of the most intriguing is Miami-area linebacker Stanquan Clark. The four-star prospect is a bell ringer that would be a great get for any program. Down the backstretch of this recruiting cycle, Miami and Auburn have been after Clark. Auburn was able to get Clark on campus for an official visit on Nov. 12. Auburn has a commitment from Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins, while Louisville has a commitment from receiver Cataurus Hicks. There are strong ties to Louisville, Auburn and staying local with Miami especially with Rueben Bain committing to the Canes Tuesday night.

*****