There is always recruiting movement in the south region, even beyond the June and early July commitment bonanza, so let's check in on a handful of recruits we're keeping a close eye on as other programs look to flip their verbal commitments.

From the moment Riddick picked Georgia, back during the 2022 season, many in the area were immediately curious about the solidity of the pledge. One just assumed both Alabama and Auburn would have something to say before all was said and done for the Clanton, Ala. native and droves of visits to each Iron Bowl program later -- here we are. Riddick has become a priority for all three SEC programs and took official visits to each in the month of June, with Alabama grabbing the last in-person impression among the official visits. There is talk of a return trip to Auburn late in July before the 2023 season gets going, so even a national champion program like Kirby Smart's will have its work cut out for it to hold onto the top 30 recruit.

A summer 2022 commitment to Nick Saban's program, Thompson kept the door open and saw programs like Tennessee during the season last fall. This year, however, it hit another level between visits to other programs, with Auburn hosting him more frequently than even Alabama through the spring and summer months. The Tigers even got the last official visit out of Thompson in June and appear in position to host the four-star wide receiver again in July for its Big Cat Weekend event. He has basically said it's a coin flip between each rival program, so if AU flashes offensively this season, it doesn't take much imagination to see a move being made come the Early Signing Period or sooner.

Florida State went to south Florida and picked up a gem in McCoy, basically right out of Miami's backyard. Since, the evaluation looked strong by FSU as not only Miami, but many others ended up turning up the heat on the blue-chip talent through the summer months. McCoy didn't reciprocate much of the interest, until late in June when he spent considerable time at local Miami for a 7-on-7 tournament and follow-up unofficial visit, where the race became more interesting. McCoy all but said Miami was the top threat to FSU should something shake, but did double down on his initial commitment to Mike Norvell and company. These south Florida battles between Norvell and Mario Cristobal are often needle-movers, this McCoy's recruitment has the chance to be one of the most tracked in 2024.

Another early Georgia commitment coming from the state of Alabama, the recruitment of DeBose is as easily framed for the champs as it may be for a flip to the in-state Crimson Tide. DeBose admitted it's not just Nick Saban's program, though, pushing for a flip, with Clemson, LSU and even Ohio State among the programs in the running for a potential move. OSU will host him in late July and he has family ties to that part of the country. Alabama, of course, has hosted him as much as any program, even camping at UA and being coached up by Saban and company. LSU is the closest contender to home and Clemson's unique approach has both he and his mother's attention. DeBose admits his recruitment is far from over.

