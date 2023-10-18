Cam Coleman

Even before a somewhat surprising commitment to Texas A&M, Cam Coleman was always going to be a long-term target for several programs, including local Auburn, Florida and Florida State, among many others. While Texas A&M seems to have a good grasp on holding on to him at the moment, Coleman has begun taking visits elsewhere, including to Colorado, and he has plans to see other places in the near future as well. Naturally, with Auburn being so close to home and recruiting the receiver position so very well in this class, the Tigers appear to be the top threat. But many bluebloods will take their shot at Coleman because he's a borderline five-star talent.

A Miami native, McCoy has long been a target of the Hurricanes and he has recently increased the frequency of his visits to Coral Gables despite saying all the right things about Florida State. The Seminoles prioritized him sooner than most big-time programs, including Miami, so that loyalty remains, in addition to the tie to Tallahassee given the overall prestige of the state's best program at the moment. What could be interesting down the line is McCoy has expressed a desire to continue to take trips elsewhere, beyond just Miami. Oregon, Penn State and some other programs could get involved as we get closer to signing day.

Jackson was a huge pickup for Florida in the summer months. His was another commitment that came off as surprising when it went down, given how many programs were in on this recruitment. Since the season has started, he's actually begun taking visits to other places, including Miami and Auburn. The Tigers could be the program to keep an eye on, especially as a border state program. But Jackson's talent as a potential Rivals100 prospect could bring other suitors into the game late. Florida has done a really good job of holding on to its top recruits despite an up-and-down on-field product. But the other teams will not go away easily.

The Hollywood, Fla., native has been in NC State’s class since March 13, and he is one of the Wolfpack’s highest-rated commitments. Bailey is having a strong senior season for Chaminade Madonna, completing 148-of-211 passes (70%) for 1,861 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. Could the nearby Hurricanes look his way and try to add a second quarterback? Many think Miami should explore the option.

