Dozens, no hundreds, of college coaches at every level of football have descended on the state of Florida for spring practices over the last few weeks to not only get a fresh look at top talent -- but to look into where their program may stand for the very best. Rivals.com has hit the road of late, too, with fresh analysis and chatter on the best in the state that just produced the most NFL Draft picks. Many of the best in the class of 2024 remain on the board undeclared, with official visits and preseason decisions on the horizon. Many battles appear linear, while others are closer calls at this point in time. Focusing on the latter, here are five battles we're watching more closely than ever as multiple programs continue to make their offseason push.

Joshisa Trader

While Florida has generated recent buzz with Trader and teammate Jeremiah Smith each confirming official visit plans to The Swamp, it's Florida State that has a better shot than many are assuming. Yes, local Miami, along with Ohio State, have each upped their chances to land the two-way star over the last six months, but predictions for either may be premature at this time. The Seminoles hold the most benefit of the doubt in the Sunshine State at the moment. At the position Trader prefers, wide receiver, the program perception also sets the pace compared with its in-state rivals. Of course Ohio State sets that pace nationally, and Smith is pushing Trader to join him in Columbus, but a decision is not to be expected here for several months as other programs also try to campaign for late consideration.

*****

David Stone

The Oklahoma native refers to the Sooners as home and after his first spring game in Norman as a recruit, there is a narrative that the race for the top 15 overall recruit is all but OU's to lose. However, Stone profiles as one of the more well-traveled, wide-open prospects among the nation's elite based on having no timeline for a decision as well as continuing to explore several programs under heavy consideration for more visits. Florida, Miami, Oregon, Michigan State and Texas A&M are among the programs hanging around in this one, with a reopened June official visit slate still to be determined outside of a return to Norman mid-month. If there is a program that may benefit from an undefined timeline that could push Stone toward an in-season or even postseason decision, keep an eye on the Florida Gators. No head coach connects with Stone more than Billy Napier at this time.

*****

Jordan Seaton (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The move from the Mid-Atlantic to central Florida has come with renewed curiosity within SEC country for Seaton. Big Ten programs flooded his recruitment early on and many remain under high consideration, but there is a feel that Texas A&M, Florida and Ole Miss are going to get a closer look – especially with no rush toward a commitment decision. Seaton is looking at taking the bulk of his official visits in the fall, with a pledge closer to the end of the year, so there is still time for many programs to jockey for position and compete beyond longtime contenders Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and others.

*****

Zaquan Patterson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The hybrid defender, who holds his own as a wide receiver on Friday nights, was an early lean to Georgia as his recruitment blossomed but plenty has changed since. Now he is working with a top group of Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and Auburn -- but Patterson is adamant about it being his top group as opposed to a final group. As official visits get set, there is an emphasis on his mother getting her own impression of the programs he has already seen. The initial program worth tracking outside of the top group is Alabama, which has been pushing more consistently of late. Coaching changes and a wide-open timeline with a decision not expected any time soon could leave room for more movement once the summer comes to a close. Georgia is not 100 percent out of the race just yet, either.

*****

Another long-time perceived favorite has serious competition with one of the emerging center prospects nationally. Florida State, which signed Zandamela's friend and former teammate Lucas Simmons in the 2023 cycle, remains in great shape to keep the Mozambique native in the state he is finishing his prep career in, but it's not over. The program potentially pushing FSU the most is USC, which had coaches in to see him at work again during the week, with Oklahoma also built to last in this recruitment. Official visits to the three, each already set for consecutive weekends in June, will help the versatile talent split hairs between the trio. If more trips are to be set, Georgia, Miami and Oregon could make up ground in a timely fashion considering Zandamela wants to lock in a verbal commitment before his senior season kicks off in August.

*****