1. Who could be the next five-star wide receiver?

Ny Carr (Jerry Kutz/Rivals.com)

It’s a good year for wide receivers in the Southeast. Jeremiah Smith and Mike Matthews have been steady five-star prospects. Smith could be in contention for the top overall player in the class (more on that later), but will there be at least one player joining the five-star wideout group from the region? There are a pair of players that have a strong case. Alabama native Cam Coleman is going to have one of the most hotly contested recruitments down the stretch of this cycle. He’s still currently committed to Texas A&M but was recently at Florida State. His traits are off the charts and he’s having a good season at Central High School. Ny Carr made waves this cycle when he flipped from Georgia to Miami in October. Is he due for a five-star bump? Carr is a dynamic pass catcher with speed to burn. His long-term potential is as good as anyone in the country at the position. Both will get serious consideration for five-star status.

*****

2. How many five-stars are there in the region?

Jordan Seaton (Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

The previously mentioned Coleman and Carr are two prospects that will be strongly considered, but who else could join the five-star ranks from the Southeast? Going into the next rankings meetings there are 12 five-stars in the region. That includes the newly reclassified Armondo Blount. There are a handful of players right on the cusp of getting the nod. Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton could be the best overall offensive lineman in the entire country. There are currently no five-star offensive linemen but he could break through. Clemson linebacker commit Sammy Brown is another player worthy of consideration. The Jefferson (Ga.) standout has verified track times, has been ultra-productive in high school and is a cornerstone of the Tigers’ 2024 class. He continues to get better as a linebacker. His increased ability to diagnose plays, combined with his raw athleticism, could make him a five-star.

*****

3. Who could be ready for a big bump in the rankings?

Jalewis Solomon (Greg Smith/Rivals.com)

Each time there is a rankings refresh you have to be on the lookout for big risers in the rankings. Essentially, we're talking about the next Air Noland but at any position. Noland rose 46 spots to five-star status last time around after rising 165 spots in the refresh before that. There are a few candidates that have my attention: Zavier Mincey, KJ Jackson, Bredell Richardson and Isiah Canion. One player that has my attention after seeing him in person last month is Schley County ATH Jalewis Solomon. He jumped 51 spots last time around. Could he make another jump? He’s already among the top athletes in the country, but could he be even higher?

*****

4. Can someone supplant Dylan Raiola as the top player in the 2024 class?

Dylan Raiola (Rivals.com)