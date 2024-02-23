The recruiting spotlight shines bright at certain times of the calendar year and the spring camp season is one of those times. Take a look at which 2025 players will be in the spotlight, continuing with five prospects from the Southeast region.

A banner 2023 on tape and some head-turning early 40-yard dash times have combined to propel Littleton's recruitment to one of the most explosive in the class of 2025. The Tampa-native is adding offers seemingly every day, with more than two dozen new entries to his name in the last six weeks alone. Many college evaluators will be watching his performances closely against premium competition and those showings could make or break potential future offers. Littleton's first in-person impression for many this spring, the Under Armour camp in Orlando, could not have gone much better.

*****

Speaking of testing, there was a dominant run at the Atlanta camp stop just last weekend, where Penson blazed a 4.48 40-yard dash on a cold Sunday along with adequate explosive numbers across the board. The Peach State talent, who plays both ways on Friday nights, worked out on defense during the afternoon and held his own. When colleges circle back to the tape, though, Penson's explosive runs are creating positional intrigue that won't go away any time soon. His latest offer, from Notre Dame, came as an athlete and that's where Rivals will project him going forward. Whether in the secondary, somewhere on offense or certainly as a returner, Penson could carry the good question-mark all the way through the cycle like Terry Bussey did in the 2024 class.

*****

There's a lot expected from you when your nickname is Turbo, and Rogers has lived up that name since entering the high school ranks. Speed is what has helped the buzz around him build, but it's his modern and versatile skill set that makes him a blue-chip talent across the board. The Alabama commit worked as a complementary back at IMG Academy in 2023, making plenty of chunk plays in the process. But before that, Rogers was a hybrid slot receiver when he wasn't in the backfield and the progress he made as a pass-catcher helped his recruiting stock near its apex as an underclassman. Since, he has battled injuries and been more up and down out of the backfield, so a bounce back spring circuit could go a long way in the race to claim the No. 1 spot among all-purpose backs.

*****

There has long been a positional debate for the towering trenchman, between defensive line and offensive line as he plays both on Friday nights with solid success. Over the last year or so, though, Telemaque has shifted his college priority to the defensive front, working as a tall edge and some on the inside as well. It has resulted in an offer boom, as more than 30 are to his name to date, but there could be a fine line between the top tier of contenders entering the race if the aggressive defender takes another stride or two this spring. A willing competitor, the Miami-area standout won't shy away from more well-known names on either side of the ball, a trait just as impressive as the 6-foot-6, 250-pound build that commands its own attention.

*****