This week, Rivals is taking a look at specific recruits from each region who we want to see this summer to help determine how the rankings should play out. We move to five players from the Southeast region.

Not only does the industry know little about the North Carolina quarterback commitment, as Merdinger started just one game at the varsity level headed into his senior season, but he is stepping into a program looking to get back to the state title game after winning it all in 2021. Merdinger has the frame and offseason resume to have led to scholarship offers and of course the pledge to Mack Brown – but the lack of Friday night reps when it matters most could make him a shining example of a program using its evaluation gut at the sport’s most important position or a key miss at a can’t-miss spot.

*****

The one-time Georgia verbal commitment is well traveled over the last year or so, moving from DeMatha High in Maryland back down to south Florida, where his prep career began. At a new school in Broward County, Mizell will have all eyes on him on a roster with several Power Five prospects playing against strong competition. Mizell has all-purpose ability with bell cow size at over 200 pounds, but he has moved around and been banged up of late in what has broadened the opinions of scouts. Settling in with his new teammates and producing against strong opposition could bolster his stock on the field and in recruiting simultaneously.

*****

Programs love the 6-foot-2 frame, balance, running and striking ability Thomas put on tape the first few games he worked as a junior before a torn ACL changed his plans. On one hand, the sample was so strong that Miami captured a verbal commitment amid scores of offers, but on the other a full slate of action could have pushed this recruitment even more national. Hurricanes coaches are bringing up names like Isaiah Simmons and James Williams relative to all Thomas can become as a hybrid in the ACC, so seeing him return to full health in time for Clearwater Academy International's loaded 2023 schedule will be fascinating.

*****

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaGVjayBvdXQgdGhpcyBjbGlwIGZyb20gc3ByaW5nIHByYWN0aWNl LiBIYXJkIHdvcmsgSW4gdGhlIHdlaWdodCByb29tIGlzIHBheWluZyBvZmYg SeKAmW0gMTkwIHBsdXMu4oGmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9EZXhQcmVwcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGV4UHJlcHM8L2E+ 4oGpIOKBpjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmRzbWl0aDMx U21pdGg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpkc21pdGgzMVNtaXRoPC9h PuKBqSDigaY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoTW9v cmVEQz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hNb29yZURDPC9hPuKB qSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNWJWZng1SHN5ViI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzViVmZ4NUhzeVY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFtYXVyaSBNY0Ns dXJlIChASmFtYXVyaU1jY2x1cmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSmFtYXVyaU1jY2x1cmUvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTc5MjgxMzM1NDA5OTUw NzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A classic tailback frame at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds and a breakout, 23-touchdown junior season in 2022 and McClure has burst onto the recruiting scene amid a slew of top running back prospects in Alabama and throughout SEC country. Add in validated track times this offseason, with a PR of 10.78 seconds, and McClure is sure to pick up even more attention come camp season this summer. Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Purdue and Cincinnati are the only Power Five tenders in for the rising-senior, for now. Many more could be on the way sooner rather than later as other backs come off the board nationally.

*****