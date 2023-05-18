Southeast Spotlight: Prospects under the summer microscope
This week, Rivals is taking a look at specific recruits from each region who we want to see this summer to help determine how the rankings should play out. We move to five players from the Southeast region.
THIS SERIES: Midwest prospects under the summer microscope | Mid-South | West
*****
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board | Team ranking FAQs
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
*****
Not only does the industry know little about the North Carolina quarterback commitment, as Merdinger started just one game at the varsity level headed into his senior season, but he is stepping into a program looking to get back to the state title game after winning it all in 2021.
Merdinger has the frame and offseason resume to have led to scholarship offers and of course the pledge to Mack Brown – but the lack of Friday night reps when it matters most could make him a shining example of a program using its evaluation gut at the sport’s most important position or a key miss at a can’t-miss spot.
*****
The one-time Georgia verbal commitment is well traveled over the last year or so, moving from DeMatha High in Maryland back down to south Florida, where his prep career began.
At a new school in Broward County, Mizell will have all eyes on him on a roster with several Power Five prospects playing against strong competition. Mizell has all-purpose ability with bell cow size at over 200 pounds, but he has moved around and been banged up of late in what has broadened the opinions of scouts.
Settling in with his new teammates and producing against strong opposition could bolster his stock on the field and in recruiting simultaneously.
*****
Programs love the 6-foot-2 frame, balance, running and striking ability Thomas put on tape the first few games he worked as a junior before a torn ACL changed his plans. On one hand, the sample was so strong that Miami captured a verbal commitment amid scores of offers, but on the other a full slate of action could have pushed this recruitment even more national.
Hurricanes coaches are bringing up names like Isaiah Simmons and James Williams relative to all Thomas can become as a hybrid in the ACC, so seeing him return to full health in time for Clearwater Academy International's loaded 2023 schedule will be fascinating.
*****
A classic tailback frame at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds and a breakout, 23-touchdown junior season in 2022 and McClure has burst onto the recruiting scene amid a slew of top running back prospects in Alabama and throughout SEC country.
Add in validated track times this offseason, with a PR of 10.78 seconds, and McClure is sure to pick up even more attention come camp season this summer. Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Purdue and Cincinnati are the only Power Five tenders in for the rising-senior, for now.
Many more could be on the way sooner rather than later as other backs come off the board nationally.
*****
The spring has been good to the Canadian, who is heading into his second season as QB1 at Clearwater Academy International. Getting through plenty of ups and downs in 2022, combined with the familiarity of what his prep coaches want out of him in a QB-driven offense has the arrow pointed up towards the Power Five breakthrough many around Chuba have long anticipated. Rivals saw him work in-person and his arm talent is undeniable, not to mention the type of filled-out 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame college coaches covet.
Also a dual-threat, Chuba has the chance to be a late riser like we see most cycles as quarterback boards evolve closer to the Early Signing Period.