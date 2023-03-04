Coral Gables, FL -- The one aspect that always is constant in life is change. The changes on the coaching staff and the team provides a new opportunity according to Mario Cristobal post-practice: "Whenever you make moves or you have moves on the coaching staff, I always thought about this way, it's an opportunity to upgrade...and in this profession, you have to do what you do you, you got a job to do, and I got a job to do over here as well. Sometimes you move coaches on because it doesn't fit. Sometimes you have an opportunity to get a better person in a situation and you create those situations. Sometimes a coach has a better opportunity from a family standpoint, a monetary standpoint. But either way you're always positioned to have a depth chart and make sure you can make the moves to bring people in and we hit on our top targets."

Miami held its first spring practice of 2023 on Saturday on Greentree practice field and it was the first time many spectators were able to see the new coaches in action. The media was limited to viewing just a few minutes of the offensive skill players.

A rejuvenated Miami offense?

Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson worked closely with the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach Kevin Beard worked on technique with the receivers. "In terms of Coach Shannon Dawson, what can you say, the guys has created some explosive offenses over the years," Cristobal said. "He's done it in the air he's done it on the ground. He's able to combine both principles of getting downhill in the run game with some of the air raid pass principles, but with some great screen game and some great intermediate." A player that should greatly benefit from this new offensive system is starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. "TVD" thrived in a similar system in 2021 under then-offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee. "Coach Dawson brings a lot of energy," said Van Dyke. "We go fast. We huddle up. It's a well-balanced offense. Rip it down the field and also run the ball well so I'm excited for it." Van Dyke is returning from a shoulder injury and says he is about 95 percent but if there was a game tomorrow, TVD said he would play.

Van Dyke also explains how Dawson's offense fits with the personnel. "It definitely fits it," Van Dyke said. "We just have to execute. That' what it's all about. He's just going to let us play. Let us be free. Be playmakers. He doesn't criticize you and all that, so it's good. He just let's us play."

An energetic defense?

On defense, Cristobal brought in defensive coordinator Lance Guidry to help build from last season. He talked of what drew him to hire Guidry. "The fact that I have coached against him and have see the teams that he has coached," said Cristobal. "And their different. They come at you a hundred miles per hour and their physical, they finish plays and they play with a lot of energy a lot of physicality. One of the more physical players from last year's team was now sophomore Wesley Bissainthe. He shared his thoughts on the new defense. "Coach Guidry is an awesome guy. Just him bringing in his defense and us learning it, we love the defense. We just looking forward to executing and making plays." Another defensive leader, junior safety Kamren Kinchens, who returns to his number five jersey from high school, also talked about the energy that Guidry brings to the room. "A fireball. Just brings a lot of energy and you love to see it. Keeps everybody on their toes." Kinchens also mentioned that one of the newcomers to the defense is also attempting to keep him on his toes. "Especially Kaleb [Spencer]," Kinchens said. "That's why I love Kaleb because fourth quarter, he's calling me out on every drill. I didn't back down, so it only makes each other better." Overall the team is looking to change the narrative of the 5-7 2022 season and use the hurt of the year to help motivate the team to improve.

Injuries