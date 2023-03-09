The Miami Hurricanes wore pads for their last practice before spring break on Thursday morning at the Greentree Practice Fields. Wide receiver Colbie Young, defensive back Te’Cory Couch, and offensive linemen Matt Lee and Anez Cooper spoke to the media afterward. Here are some highlights from day three of spring practice:

The offensive line is already meshing

Offensive linemen Jalen Rivers and Logan Sagapalu

Five-star freshman tackle Francis Mauigoa made his debut on Thursday with the first-team offensive line, which features just two returning starters in Jalen Rivers and Anez Cooper, along with transfers Lee and Javion Cohen. Despite limited practice, the line is progressing quickly. “[I’m] just going full in, adapting perfectly. Everything’s good,” Lee said. “Learning the offense, learning the guys, and getting that chemistry together after our third day of practice, so it’s been great.” Lee, who earned All-American Athletic Conference honors twice as UCF’s starting center, has already developed a bond with starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, as well. “[Van Dyke] has been great out on the football field, in the locker room [and] as a leader, as a man,” Lee said. “With me and TVD, [the snapping] has been seamless. It’s been pretty quick … there really hasn’t been a bump in the road.” After the Hurricanes allowed 36 sacks for 274 yards last season, it’s clear head coach Mario Cristobal, a former lineman himself at Miami is prioritizing the offensive line with the incoming freshman and transfers this season. And Cooper couldn't be more excited, especially regarding Mauigoa. “Francis is going to be a good player,” Cooper said. “I feel like he knows how to listen [and] understand.”

Colbie Young looking to take the next step

Colbie Young, Wide Receiver, Miami

Wide receiver Colbie Young broke onto the scene last year as a sophomore, totaling 43 yards and one touchdown in a breakout game against North Carolina. From that point forward, the Lackawanna College transfer cemented his status as part of Miami’s offense, recording the second-most receiving yards on the team in 2022. Young has lost seven pounds, put on more muscle, and has been eating much healthier since the end of last year so he can play at a higher level. “Just [trying] to feel better,” Young said. “The ACC is definitely faster than JUCO, so I just got to be able to compete and be able to stay in shape as best as possible.” With the addition of wide receivers coach Kevin Beard, Young believes the receiving corps is in good shape. “[Beard] has a plan, he’s already been around great players that have made it to the first round,” Young said. “Amazing guy, really good to learn from a great receiver.”





