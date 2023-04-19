Taking a deeper dive into the first half spring game where there were some noticeable takeaways. Here's a breakdown of all five drives when tackling was allowed. This will be a two-part series starting with the breakdown of the first quarter.

First Drive: In Red Zone, But Mauigoa Shuts Down Touchdown Opportunity

Second Drive: Jacurri Brown Struggles

Third Drive: Another trip to red zone, zero points

Takes: Chaney started the drive with the first team and caught a pass from Van Dyke in the flat for a six-yard gain. Nice to see him catch the football and get positive yards in space. Another jet sweep was attempted by Dawson, this time with Smith, but Kinchens comes up from the safety spot to make the tackle for a four-yard gain. The play resulted in a first down. Quick pass to Skinner results in a nine-yard gain. Great determination by Skinner to get extra yardage. Restrepo stepped in front of a pass that should have been intercepted by Couch. Restrepo was able to get his hands on the football and it should have been a catch. Questionable throw by Van Dyke. Zone read keeper by Van Dyke (TVD) to the left gets the first down for Miami. Van Dyke needs to get comfortable with keeping the football to open up the running game. If TVD does not keep the football on that play, it would have been a tackle for loss for Kelly on Parrish. Kelly should have been credited with a sack on an 11-yard pass completion to Young. Kelly came in unblocked as Riley Williams lined up in front and ran a route. Porter Jr. gets a pass deflection on an underthrown ball intended for Young in the end zone. That's a ball TVD needs to put deeper to the corner so Young can have a chance to make a play. Porter follows that up with another PBU on Young on a bubble screen on fourth down to cause a turnover on downs.

Fourth Drive: Quick Three-and-Out For Brown

Brown was faced with a third down after a short run by Chaney and an incompletion where the ball slipped out of his hand. He tried to find Nathaniel Joseph on an intermediate ball to the sideline, but Harris had tight coverage on the play. Brown seemed to be set on going for Joseph the entire time and it would have been a nice time to see him go through his progressions.

Fifth Drive: TVD and George Connect For First Touchdown

Takes: Pocket collapsed on TVD on the first play and ball is thrown away. Sack registered. Credited to Williams. Williams gets a deflection at the line and gets close to TVD with a bull rush on Francis Mauigoa. Miami converts on 3rd and 17 as TVD connects with Restrepo for a 22-yard gain. Restrepo was able to beat Bissainthe to the football and got the first down gaining yards after the catch. Nice pocket created by the offensive line as TVD stepped up and delivered. Moten got free through the middle and could have been credited with a sack on a play TVD connected with Young for a first down throw for a 19-yard gain. Canes in the red zone for the third time. Miami gets to paydirt as TVD connects with George on a fade route to the corner of the end zone. George does a tremendous job of creating just enough space and gets one foot down in front of Porter, who had tight coverage on the play. Perfectly thrown ball by TVD.