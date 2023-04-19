Spring Game Breakdown: First Quarter
Taking a deeper dive into the first half spring game where there were some noticeable takeaways. Here's a breakdown of all five drives when tackling was allowed. This will be a two-part series starting with the breakdown of the first quarter.
First Drive: In Red Zone, But Mauigoa Shuts Down Touchdown Opportunity
First, let's break down the starters on offense. Potential guards Javion Cohen and Anez Cooper would have started if they were not nicked up in pre-game one-on-ones. Their absences brought forth Laurence Seymore and Logan Sagapolu starting roles and work with the first team for the spring game. Both did a decent job of filling in, showing no significant drop-off in play. Matt Lee is at center, Jalen Rivers is at left tackle, and freshman Francis Mauigoa started at right tackle.
We saw Xavier Restrepo, Colbie Young, Brashard Smith, and Jacolby George at wide receiver out for the first play.
It's pretty clear that Henry Parrish is RB1 and of course, Tyler Van Dyke is the starting quarterback.
On defense, we saw Chantz Williams, Markeith Williams, Daryl Porter Jr., Ryan Ragone, Davonte Brown, Francisco Mauigoa, Ahmad Moten, Nyjalik Kelly, Te'Cory Couch, Jacob Lichtenstein, Kamren Kinchens, Akheem Mesidor, and Wesley Bissainthe all made appearances on the first drive.
Takes:
Liked the creativity shown by Shannon Dawson's offense starting the game with a jet sweep to Restrepo for a 23-yard gain. Good blocking downfield by Smith on Couch. Williams, who had an impressive spring game, was on the tackle.
Bissainthe should have been credited with a sack on the drive on the completion to Restrepo for a 24-yard gain.
Parrish looked good when he got the ball, gashing the defense for some chunk runs. Looks like he will take a step further in production this season. Gained 12 yards on the drive on three carries.
Brown made a great play knocking the ball out of Young's hands in the corner of the end zone preventing a score.
Tight end Jaleel Skinner showed a good burst on a seven-yard catch and run.
Francisco Mauigoa made essentially the play of the drive as he shot through the line and made a tackle for a three-yard loss on Parrish on third down in the red zone. Seemed to be a missread by Lee.
Andy Borregales knocks in a 27-yard field goal.
Second Drive: Jacurri Brown Struggles
First, the personnel. On the offensive line, we saw Matt Antezana, Ian Johnson, Chris Washington, Ryan Rodriguez, and Samson Okunlola. Robby Washington, Smith, Jackson Carver, and Isaiah Horton were the pass catchers.
Don Chaney Jr. is RB2.
On defense, we saw Terry Roberts, Kaleb Spencer, Thomas Gore, Cyrus Moss, Rueben Bain, Keontra Smith, Josh Neely, Rocky Shelton, Chris Graves, Brian Balom, Jaden Harris, and Malik Curtis.
Takes:
Brown gained three yards on a run, Washington dropped the football on a bubble screen. On third down, Bain pressured Brown which caused an errant deep ball to Horton that fell incomplete.
The defensive line is much deeper than the offensive line and the 2nd team O-Line struggled and Brown suffered as a result.
Third Drive: Another trip to red zone, zero points
Takes:
Chaney started the drive with the first team and caught a pass from Van Dyke in the flat for a six-yard gain. Nice to see him catch the football and get positive yards in space.
Another jet sweep was attempted by Dawson, this time with Smith, but Kinchens comes up from the safety spot to make the tackle for a four-yard gain. The play resulted in a first down.
Quick pass to Skinner results in a nine-yard gain. Great determination by Skinner to get extra yardage.
Restrepo stepped in front of a pass that should have been intercepted by Couch. Restrepo was able to get his hands on the football and it should have been a catch. Questionable throw by Van Dyke.
Zone read keeper by Van Dyke (TVD) to the left gets the first down for Miami. Van Dyke needs to get comfortable with keeping the football to open up the running game. If TVD does not keep the football on that play, it would have been a tackle for loss for Kelly on Parrish.
Kelly should have been credited with a sack on an 11-yard pass completion to Young. Kelly came in unblocked as Riley Williams lined up in front and ran a route.
Porter Jr. gets a pass deflection on an underthrown ball intended for Young in the end zone. That's a ball TVD needs to put deeper to the corner so Young can have a chance to make a play.
Porter follows that up with another PBU on Young on a bubble screen on fourth down to cause a turnover on downs.
Fourth Drive: Quick Three-and-Out For Brown
Brown was faced with a third down after a short run by Chaney and an incompletion where the ball slipped out of his hand. He tried to find Nathaniel Joseph on an intermediate ball to the sideline, but Harris had tight coverage on the play.
Brown seemed to be set on going for Joseph the entire time and it would have been a nice time to see him go through his progressions.
Fifth Drive: TVD and George Connect For First Touchdown
Takes:
Pocket collapsed on TVD on the first play and ball is thrown away. Sack registered. Credited to Williams.
Williams gets a deflection at the line and gets close to TVD with a bull rush on Francis Mauigoa.
Miami converts on 3rd and 17 as TVD connects with Restrepo for a 22-yard gain. Restrepo was able to beat Bissainthe to the football and got the first down gaining yards after the catch. Nice pocket created by the offensive line as TVD stepped up and delivered.
Moten got free through the middle and could have been credited with a sack on a play TVD connected with Young for a first down throw for a 19-yard gain. Canes in the red zone for the third time.
Miami gets to paydirt as TVD connects with George on a fade route to the corner of the end zone. George does a tremendous job of creating just enough space and gets one foot down in front of Porter, who had tight coverage on the play. Perfectly thrown ball by TVD.
