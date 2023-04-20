Content Loading

Taking a deeper dive into the first half spring game where there were some noticeable takeaways. We took a detailed look at the first quarter and now here's a breakdown of the last five drives in the second half.

Sixth Drive: Emory Williams' First Appearance

Emory Williams, Quarterback, Miami

Takes: What stands out to me about third-string quarterback Emory Willams was his overall control of the offense. For a player who is in the infancy of his college career, it was impressive to see the freshman directing players on where to position themselves on the field. His first throw was a completion to Nathanial Joseph. Definitely a better catch by Joseph than throw by Williams as he laid out for the football for a five-yard gain and a first down. Jaden Harris was in coverage on the play. The speed of Joseph made it an impossible cover on an out route. Jayden Wayne got free on the next play and should have been credited with the sack. The freshman beat Ian Johnson to the quarterback. Willams completes a deep ball down the sideline to Isaiah Horton for a 34-yard gain with Terry Roberts in coverage. Roberts was in a good position but did not turn around in time to make a play. Horton is primed to make some big plays during the season with his 6'4" 205 pound frame. Rueben Bain registered his first sack of the night on Williams on third down and long. Once again Johnson beat on the play. Andy Borregales booted a 51-yard field goal that looked as if it could have been good from 60 yards.

Seventh Drive: TVD to George connection working

Jacolby George, Wide Receiver, Miami

Takes: Tyler Van Dyke back in at quarterback and he hits Jacolby George on a bubble screen that went for a 31-yard gain. Nice run by George but probably most impressive is that play was Francisco Mauigoa running him down for the tackle. He is clearly for me LB1. Te'Cory Couch steps up to make a tackle on the next play on Don Chaney Jr. Both physically look significantly more imposing. On a fourth down and long Nyjalik Kelly should have been credited with a sack, but Van Dyke completes a ten-yard pass to George for a first down. A holding call nullified the play however and Miami punted. Kelly has been relentless all game.

Eighth Drive: Drive Stalls Under Brown

Jacurri Brown, Quarterback, Miami

Takes: Jacurri Brown working with the second team completed a pass to Horton for nine yards. Roberts was playing soft coverage and Brown read the completion on a comeback route. Running back Terrell Walden converts on a third down-and-one. Ryan Rodriguez got a good block on Keontra Smith to spring Walden for about nine yards. Perhaps Brown's best throw of the night was an inside throw to Robby Washington for an 11-yard gain. Catch was made on Harris. Nice route by Washington to get open. Smith put himself in the perfect position for an interception on the next play but the ball bounces off of him incomplete. Brown locked in on Washington and threw into triple coverage. Brown attempted a backward pass to Joseph that was dropped. "Ray Ray" tried to make the most of it but the play resulted in a big loss. Bain gets his second sack of the evening beating two linemen to the quarterback. First he beats Michael McLaughlin with a swim move as if he was not there and then bull-rushed Matt Antezana to get to the quarterback. Bain just eats the second team O-Line for lunch. Forces punt.

Ninth Drive: Bain stops drive again

Rueben Bain, Defensive End, Miami

Takes: Van Dyke starts with a rollout completion to Colbie Young for a seven-yard gain with Couch in coverage. Francis Mauigoa impressively held Kelly in check and Jalen Rivers was able to push Chantz Williams completely out of the play. Henry Parrish showed a good burst for an 11-yard run picking up the first down. Williams should have been credited with a sack on an almost completion to Xavier Restrepo. I think "X" made an amazing diving catch for the football, but it was ruled incomplete. Couch was in coverage. Bain struck again with another sack on third down. This time beating Miami's potential starting left offensive tackle Rivers. The freshman beat the veteran with his quickness from the outside. Bain has the perfect blend of speed, power, and technique for a defensive lineman.

Tenth Drive:

(Center) Riley Williams, Tight End, Miami

Takes: Brown completes a pass to Washington on a similar route in his previous drive with Chris Graves on the coverage. He then hit Joseph for a 25-yard gain with Harris on the coverage. Joseph gave you a glimpse of what he can do in the open field gaining ten yards after the catch. Tight end Riley Williams lined up in the slot on the drive, caught an eight-yard pass from Brown. As time expired in the half, Brown attempted a hail mary with only Horton in the area with four defenders surrounding him. Roberts knocks it down.

