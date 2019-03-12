The University of Miami football program announced Tuesday its 2019 spring practice schedule, which features two opportunities for fans to see the Hurricanes in action.

UM kicks off spring practice on Tuesday, March 19, the first of 15 total sessions. All 12 on-campus practices will be conducted in the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility. In addition, there will be three scrimmages, two of which will be open to the public. All other practices are closed to the public.

The first open scrimmage will take place on Saturday, April 13, at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami at noon. The second open scrimmage will be at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, April 20 at noon. Admission is free to both events.

"We're excited to kick off spring football and we're also excited that our fans have two chances to see us scrimmage in April," head coach Manny Diaz said. "It was important to us to have a scrimmage in Dade County, and we also have an opportunity to experience the setup at Camping World Stadium to conclude the spring."

Camping World Stadium is the site of Miami's regular season opener against Florida in the Camping World Kickoff on Saturday, August 24.

"We're so excited to be hosting Miami, adding another chapter to the Hurricanes' long history at Camping World Stadium," Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said. "Spring events provide exposure for Orlando while improving quality of life in our region, and this particular event will give fans in Central Florida an exciting preview of what's to come when Miami returns to face Florida in the Camping World Kickoff later this year."

Below is the list of UM's 15 spring practice sessions:



Practice 1: Tuesday, March 19 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Practice 2: Wednesday, March 20 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Practice 3: Friday, March 22 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Practice 4: Tuesday, March 26 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Practice 5: Thursday, March 28 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Practice 6: Saturday, March 30 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Practice 7: Tuesday, April 2 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Practice 8: Thursday, April 4 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Scrimmage 1: Saturday, April 6 (closed to public and media)

Practice 10: Tuesday, April 9 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Practice 11: Thursday, April 11 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Scrimmage 2: Saturday, April 13 (12 p.m., Traz Powell Stadium, 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami, FL, 33167)*

Practice 13: Tuesday, April 16 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Practice 14: Thursday, April 18 (9:30 a.m., Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility)

Scrimmage 3: Saturday, April 20 (12 p.m., Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL, 32805)*

*Open scrimmage

NOTE: Miami's annual Pro Day will be held on Monday, March 25, at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility. Pro Day is closed to the public.