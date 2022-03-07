Spring practice starts today with a lot at stake for new staff

Spring practice begins today, and stay tuned for all the post-practice feedback from Mario Cristobal and players. Plus we'll bring you the news as we watch on in drills, so keep checking back on the site for that.

In the last couple of weeks we've touched on every aspect to keen an eye on as spring drills progress (story links below). We've talked to numerous players and analyzed every position plus asked questions about how the depth chart will work out and which players have the most at stake in these 15 practices.

Starting today we'll keep an especially close eye on the following:

* How first and second team reps are split up. We'll be posting notes and insight on that.

* How Jake Garcia looks coming off injury. With Josh Gattis running a two-QB system of sorts last year, could that be in store for Garcia?

* The running back depth chart (in other words, in what order they line up on Day 1) will be very interesting considering Jaylan Knighton is the returning starter but Don Chaney is now healthy and the team added a transfer in Henry Parrish.

* At WR we will keep a close eye on who works where and how they look, as the team needs to replace 60 percent of its WR catches with Mike Harley and Charleston Rambo gone.

* The O line will be a key area to monitor. Are they moving guys around to different spots? Who is with the first group? And is this a more physical looking unit than the one that wasn't real good a year ago?

* On the D line does Leonard Taylor look like he's ready to become a star? And how do transfers Antonio Moultrie and Jacob Lichtenstein look? Are they in the mix to start? At end there's also wide open competition to monitor.

* At LB what does the former Striker position now look like? Is it more of a nickel 4-2-5 as Gil Frierson hinted to us? And what young guys here look ready to step up?

* At cornerback the team won't have transfer Daryl Porter on campus yet, so the team needs to work on building quality CB depth. This is a chance for one of these guys to show Porter will have to battle to be the starter when he comes in.

* And there's a lot of speculation around James Williams. Will he remain at safety or be more of a linebacker/rover type? That's something else we'll be monitoring closely.

So there's going to be a lot of news starting today, including videos of practice under the new coaching staff.

So check back soon!

For now, here's all of our pre-spring coverage: