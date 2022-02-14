Spring practice to start March 7, Spring Game set for April 16

The Mario Cristobal era on Greentree Practice Field has a start date.

Miami announced today that the start of spring practice is March 7. The team will practice that Monday, Wednesday and Friday, then take a week off for UM's spring break.

When school returns to session the Canes return to practice on the Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday starting March 22.

The team then practices the following two weeks following the Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday pattern with the Spring Game set for April 16.

It's expected the spring game will be held in Ft. Lauderdale on the former site of Lockhart Stadium, now renamed PNK Stadium, which is partly owned by the Mas brothers.

SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Monday, March 7

Wednesday, March 9

Friday, March 11

Tuesday, March 22

Thursday, March 24

Saturday, March 26

Tuesday, March 29

Thursday, March 31

Saturday, April 2

Tuesday, April 5

Thursday, April 7

Saturday, April 9

Tuesday, April 12

Thursday, April 14

Saturday, April 16 SPRING GAME