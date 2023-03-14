We will hopefully see a turnaround in defensive play next season with new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry leading the way, along with the additions of inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson and outside linebackers/defensive ends coach Jason Taylor assisting on the first and second level of the unit. On top of those significant coaching additions, 18 new faces will be competing for a spot on a defense that should five or more new starters for 2023. Here is a way-to-early look at the depth chart for the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive End

Jahfari Harvey, Defensive End, Miami

Left End (Jack) 1. Nyjalik Kelly 2. Jahfari Harvey 3. Cyrus Moss 4. Thomas Davis 5. Jabari Ishmael

Right End 1. Akheem Mesidor 2. Rueben Bain 3. Chantz Williams 4. Collins Acheampong 5. Jayden Wayne

The defensive end group is deeper than last year with three new players and the growth of others like Nyjalik Kelly and Cyrus Moss. Guidry is going to have a stand-up defensive end spot that will have a spring position battle between Kelly and Jahfari Harvey. The potential of Kelly and the minimal production from Harvey should bring a change to that spot in 2023. Akheem Mesidor was one of the best players on the roster last season and was a top transfer addition overall in college football. Barring injury, he is locked into a starting role. Chantz Williams has not lived up to his blue-chip ranking coming out of high school and I would not be surprised to see multiple true freshmen pass him on the depth chart.

Defensive Tackle

Leonard Taylor, Defensive Tackle, Miami

Starters 1. Leonard Taylor 2. Branson Deen

Depth 1. Jared Harrison-Hunte 2. Ahmad Moten 3. Thomas Gore 4. Jacob Lichtenstein 5. Joshua Horton

The talent is there for the defensive tackle room to be successful, but depth and size will be a factor against some of the better teams on the schedule. Leonard Taylor is a potential first-round pick and had a strong season despite a heavy rotation. Branson Deen comes in from Purdue as a productive veteran that will provide a strong interior pass-rush punch. Only five players make up the backups for this spot, but Bain could also jump further inside if needed, as well. Jared Harrison-Hunte is a solid first guy off the bench and can play the role of the one-technique defensive tackle. Ahmad Moten has breakout potential this season and could end up pushing Deen for a starting spot by the end of the year. Thomas Gore was another transfer addition but I see him being more of an Antonio Moultrie-type player than a Mesidor. Lichtenstein comes back for yet another season but we have yet to really see him shine in any of his six seasons in college football. Joshua Horton has yet to get on campus and will take some time to acclimate to playing defensive tackle on the Power Five level.

Will Linebacker (Outside)

Wesley Bissainthe, Linebacker, Miami

1. Wesley Bissainthe 2. Keontra Smith 3. Malik Bryant 4. Bobby Washington 5. Chase Smith

One of the safest bets for a starting spot is sophomore linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, who looked like the future of the linebacker position last year after topping the position in PFF grades in almost every game last year. Keontra Smith is a fast and physical linebacker that just does not have the size to be a starter but will have a role as a special teams ace and immediate back-up in case of emergency. Freshmen Malik Bryant and Bobby Washington were two of the best linebackers in the 2023 class, but will likely take a learning year under Bissainthe who has talked about providing heavy mentorship to the two youngsters. Chase Smith is a guy the fans love based on his athletic traits, but he is coming off a serious injury that held him out all of last season and has not had the opportunity to fully transition to the position after playing wide receiver in high school mostly.

Mike Linebacker (Inside)

Corey Flagg, Jr., linebacker, Miami

1. Francisco Mauigoa 2. Corey Flagg Jr. 3. Marcellius Pulliam 4. Raul Aguirre 5. Rocky Shelton

One of the most disappointing spots on the roster for the better part of the last decade got a huge boost with Francisco Mauigoa coming over from Washington State. He graded out as one of the best linebackers in the PAC-12 last season and has the size to play the middle linebacker role better than Corey Flagg Jr., who has shown flashes but lacks consistency over the last couple of years. Marcellius Pulliam is going to be a star potentially as soon as 2024 and if anything were to happen to Mauigoa, the freshman would compete with Flagg for the starting role this season. Raul Aguirre is going to need to add mass before he sees regular playing time, but was a top inside linebacker recruit that Miami won out over Alabama.

Star (Nickel)

Te'Cory Couch, defensive back, Miami

Shallow, shallow, shallow is what the Star spot is. Te'Cory Couch returns and is weighing closer to 185 pounds this year and has a wealth of experience playing this role already. If Miami has a 4-2-5 defense on the field, he likely is the main guy, but if more size is needed, watch for Keontra Smith to see some reps as more of an outside linebacker at this position. Iowa transfer Terry Roberts will play all over the backend of the defense and has mainly been with the safeties through the first weeks of spring. Coaches have raved about his intelligence and speed since arriving and if Couch struggles in run support like in the past, a split in reps is realistic. Jaden Harris is still a young player that likely stays in a deep-depth role this year.

Cornerback

Chris Graves, Defensive Back, Miami

Starters 1. Davonte Brown 2. Daryl Porter Jr.

Depth 1. Chris Graves 2. Damari Brown 3. Malik Curtis 4. Robert Stafford

The losses of Cormani McClain and Antione Jackson in 2023 hurt numbers at outside cornerback but there should be enough in the room to be solid. Both starters, Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey leave the program for pro ball, leaving a potential American Heritage Plantation (FL) duo of UCF transfer Davonte Brown and Daryl Porter Jr. to take over. Brown has a strong track record before a back injury limited him last year, and Porter came to Miami as a hyped transfer prospect from West Virginia. Both players have strong coverage skills and All-Conference type ability. Chris Graves will rotate as the first guy off the bench but has just as much playing time as both freshmen Damari Brown and Robert Stafford, leaving the door open for potential depth chart movement. Malik Curtis has not seemed to transition to the defensive side of the ball with really any success and likely plays a special teams role on kick-off and as a return man.

Safety

Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami