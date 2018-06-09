CaneSport.com

OL Tyree St. Louis was asked his off-season take about his goals for the coming season.

“My goals?” he responded. “It’s our offensive line goals.”

Yes, St. Louis wants every Cane to have a team-first attitude.

And when it comes to the goals for UM’s O-line unit he offers this: “To be the biggest and fastest and best unit we can be, try to get everything down technically and get all the young guys going along with us.”

Of the line and what it has to do to help the Cane offense put up bg numbers, St. Loluis said, “The standard’s been set from the past offensive line groups that have been here. We all know the goal, know what we need to do. Now it’s (time to) take it more seriously, take it one step (further). Each year we’ve gotten better, but this is my senior year and other seniors and we have young guys eager to learn - this is the biggest year for us, time to take that next step.”

Asked what went wrong at the end of last season with the three straight losses, St. Louis said, “We ran out of gas. Between injuries, lack of focus … we lost a big game, a big shocker to us (at Pitt). Tried to bounce back, didn’t have a good showing.”