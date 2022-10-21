Frank Tucker's Take - Miami finally got back in the win column last week & the passing attack shined yet again, proving quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is back all the way. On top of that, the defense is clicking on all cylinders and getting to the quarterback better than we have seen in years while still playing the run tough. All the elements are in place for a Miami win streak to start. If the Canes can limit the athletic ability of Duke quarterback Riley Leonard & their elite rushing attack, this could get ugly, as Duke is not a team designed to play from behind. Prediction: Miami Wins 38-14

Marcus Benjamin's Take - Miami started fast last week and needs to get off to another quick start against Duke. The running game, which worked well at the beginning of the season, needs to get going to open up some deep shots in the passing game. Miami should be able to hit some big plays via the pass, because Duke's secondary has given up some big plays this season. Defensively, Miami needs to force Duke into 3rd and longs and force Leonard to throw and keep him in the pocket. Stopping the run and tackling will be instrumental to a Miami win. Miami has actually been solid in these areas and I am sure the coaching staff has made this a point of emphasis all week. Prediction: Miami Wins 31-24