Marcus Benjamin's Take: So much of my prediction depends on if Tyler Van Dyke plays or not. TVD is trending toward playing in this game so let's assume he will take the first and last snaps Saturday. He wants to avenge last year's loss to the Noles really badly, so they’ll have to fight to keep him off the field. For Miami to leave Hard Rock Stadium with a victory they will need to be creative on offense. Thankfully the skill position guys are as healthy as they've been all season which opens up the play calling. If Miami can loosen up the defensive front of the Seminoles with quick screens, draws, and zone reads, some plays may open up downfield. FSU will cause disruption in the backfield as I believe this is the strength of the defense. This is also Miami's strength, but Miami has to send some blitzers to cause some third-and-long situations. Naturally, I think this comes down to turnovers, and if Miami can stop the run. If Miami wins in those two aspects they win on the scoreboard. If not, it will be a long night for Hurricanes fans. My guess is that Miami feeds off the home crowd's energy especially with FSU's band, not in the building. Prediction: Miami Wins 24-23

Frank Tucker's Take: Much like Marcus, my prediction is based around Van Dyke suiting up on Saturday. Miami is going to need its star quarterback if they are to have any chance to win. On top of TVD needing to be back, running back Henry Parrish will need to see at least 16 carries in this game. Every time he sees a solid workload, Miami has won or been in a position to take the game late. The skill position players are the healthiest they have been since the first couple games and I think the additions of wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George will huge to take some of the coverage away from Colbie Young. If Parrish can get going and the play action pass game opens up, the offense could be in for a big day. The key to the defense will be the play of the cornerbacks. FSU has so much length and quarterback Jordan Travis has developed nicely as a passer this season. Miami will have to stay disciplined and communicate like they have on the backend over the last couple weeks. This is going to come down to consistency and building off the positives of the last couple weeks. If Miami can run the ball, control the game script and clock, I think the Canes come out of this with a close W. Prediction: Miami wins 24-21