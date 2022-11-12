Marcus Benjamin's Take: The questions at quarterback for Miami are concerning. In this day in age of college football, most teams throw the ball effectively to win games. In Miami's last three games, the Hurricanes are averaging a dismal 183 yards per game through the air. Miami has shown they are unable to run the ball effectively which will be key to staying competitive. If the Hurricanes can add some new wrinkles to the running game, and hit some deep shots downfield, then maybe they have a chance. Miami has given up some backbreaking big plays this season including three plays over 40 yards last week to Florida State. Stopping the run, particularly the QB run, has been a problem to stop for Miami and I doubt this gets fixed in a week. I think the energy in the building at Bobby Dodd Stadium will play a factor and I do not believe Miami will generate enough offense to come out with a victory. Prediction - Miami loses 24-20

Frank Tucker's Take: Miami is sputtering in the worst way offensively over the last three weeks and is averaging just 15 points per game against Power 5 opponents. Yet, there is hope going against a 4-5 Georgia Tech squad that has holes the Canes can exploit. The passing game is not going to be the answer this week, as Miami has thrown for less than 200 yards over the last week. The run game will be vital to get something going with the offense. Henry Parrish is going to need to lead this unit with a mix of Jaylan Knighton, as well as the two power backs in the red zone. Successfully stopping the run game will help limit the play-making ability of either quarterback that starts for the Yellow Jackets. That, and getting to the quarterback (Georgia Tech allows nearly four sacks per game) is the answer to a balanced offensive and defensive approach. I think Miami should still be the favorite in this game due to the talent differential and another week to prepare Jake Garcia and Jacurri Brown to step up at quarterback. Prediction - Miami wins 24-17