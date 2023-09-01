We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide our score predictions for the game.

When this game appeared on the schedule, it was difficult not to assume Miami (FL) would win this one based on the name alone. But when you look at recent history, there is evidence that Miami does not dominate these games.

I understand it's a new era under Mario Cristobal, but this team has to show to prove it. With so many new players in coaches, it's hard to believe that the Hurricanes will come out firing out of the gate. Miami of Ohio will provide its most brutal punch in the first half, and the Hurricanes should assert their dominance in the second half.

This should be a game where the changes in the coaching staff by Cristobal prove to be the right ones. As long as Tyler Van Dyke remains healthy throughout the game, I cannot see the Redhawks keeping this one a one-score game.

Prediction: 27-16