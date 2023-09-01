Staff Predictions: Miami Vs. Miami (OH)
We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide our score predictions for the game.
Marcus's Take
When this game appeared on the schedule, it was difficult not to assume Miami (FL) would win this one based on the name alone. But when you look at recent history, there is evidence that Miami does not dominate these games.
I understand it's a new era under Mario Cristobal, but this team has to show to prove it. With so many new players in coaches, it's hard to believe that the Hurricanes will come out firing out of the gate. Miami of Ohio will provide its most brutal punch in the first half, and the Hurricanes should assert their dominance in the second half.
This should be a game where the changes in the coaching staff by Cristobal prove to be the right ones. As long as Tyler Van Dyke remains healthy throughout the game, I cannot see the Redhawks keeping this one a one-score game.
Prediction: 27-16
Frank's Take
This is the first game for several new coaches on the Miami staff & the narratives are aplenty with the return of Van Dyke, the impact of the 2023 class & a bevy of transfers expected to play a crucial role in what is supposed to be a bounce back campaign for Miami.
Many questions are unanswered heading into this opener against Miami (OH), who has already shown they have a chip on their shoulder based on press conference comments.
Miami is a three-score favorite, but the Canes community expects the Miami of old to kick things off in 2023. I don’t think they do that, but a solid 25-point win to start off the year with some flashes heading into a key Texas A&M game is what I expect tonight.
Prediction: 35-10, Miami
