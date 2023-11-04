We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions. Miami is on the road to battle NC State on Saturday night; kickoff is set for 8:00 PM Eastern.

Running the ball may be difficult for both teams in this game, so expect the scoring to come through the air. Both teams have potential X-factors in Brashard Smith in the passing game for Miami and Kevin Concepcion for NC State. How often each team can get the ball to their playmakers' hands should be the difference.

The last two overtime contests give me reason to believe this will be another close ACC contest. Miami is a six-point favorite on the road and has only covered while underdogs to Clemson in conference play this season.

I'm betting that Miami's offensive line holds up better than NC State's. Miami is one the best in the country at creating pressure (ranking third according to Pro Football Focus), and the heat on the quarterback should be the difference on a chili night in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack should stay in this game because of the emotional lift they'll receive from the crowd in primetime, but I think the game comes down to an Andy Borregales kick that sails through the uprights to silence the crowd.

Prediction: 30-27, Miami