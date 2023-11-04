Staff Predictions: Miami Vs. NC State
We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions. Miami is on the road to battle NC State on Saturday night; kickoff is set for 8:00 PM Eastern.
Marcus's Take
Running the ball may be difficult for both teams in this game, so expect the scoring to come through the air. Both teams have potential X-factors in Brashard Smith in the passing game for Miami and Kevin Concepcion for NC State. How often each team can get the ball to their playmakers' hands should be the difference.
The last two overtime contests give me reason to believe this will be another close ACC contest. Miami is a six-point favorite on the road and has only covered while underdogs to Clemson in conference play this season.
I'm betting that Miami's offensive line holds up better than NC State's. Miami is one the best in the country at creating pressure (ranking third according to Pro Football Focus), and the heat on the quarterback should be the difference on a chili night in Raleigh.
The Wolfpack should stay in this game because of the emotional lift they'll receive from the crowd in primetime, but I think the game comes down to an Andy Borregales kick that sails through the uprights to silence the crowd.
Prediction: 30-27, Miami
Frank's Take
The ACC continues to be a vortex of confusion, and matchups around the league continue to be close - this game should be no different.
Roster construction-wise, Miami is a much more talented team, and combined with the fact that Virginia quarterback transfer Brennan Armstrong lost his job this season (he has played some running back as of late), there are several questions surrounding the offense of State.
NC State has scored 24 points or less in six of their eight games this season, and yes, they beat Clemson last week, but they average less than 200 yards passing per game & have been even worse on the ground against Power Five opponents this season (97.6 yards per game, 3.19 yards per carry).
Miami has shown resilience since its two-game skid and is up to a 6-2 record. The defense is playing outstanding football; the running game is working, and even with the struggles of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, new playmakers have begun to blossom, like Smith and running backs Ajay Allen and Mark Fletcher.
This is a comeback game for TVD thanks to a dominant performance from one of the best offensive line units in college football, and the defense makes enough plays for Miami to cover the six-point spread.
Prediction: 34-21, Miami
