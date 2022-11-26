Marcus Benjamin's Take - Miami will play for its season Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. It will take an effort from all eleven players to get its first win at home since game two at Southern Miss. The fact that Miami will play to extend its season with a win to become bowl-eligible is a big factor here. Also, the fact that Pitt is not essentially playing for anything (already bowl-eligible) will play a factor as well.

This game comes down to two factors - Stopping the run and running the football. Miami is average in the ACC when it comes to those areas ranking 10th in rushing and 5th at stopping the run. Pitt on the other hand is the best in the conference at stopping the run at 94.5 yards per game and fourth in rushing.

Miami will have to throw the football to win this game and if Tyler Van Dyke plays the entire game, then I think Miami goes bowling. If not, it's hard for me to see a scenario where Miami wins with the lack of overall offensive production with TVD, not at the helm. I think Van Dyke gives it a go. If he can't, same score and Pitt wins.

Prediction: Miami Wins 24-23