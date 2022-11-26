Staff Predictions: Miami Vs. Pitt
Marcus Benjamin's Take - Miami will play for its season Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. It will take an effort from all eleven players to get its first win at home since game two at Southern Miss. The fact that Miami will play to extend its season with a win to become bowl-eligible is a big factor here. Also, the fact that Pitt is not essentially playing for anything (already bowl-eligible) will play a factor as well.
This game comes down to two factors - Stopping the run and running the football. Miami is average in the ACC when it comes to those areas ranking 10th in rushing and 5th at stopping the run. Pitt on the other hand is the best in the conference at stopping the run at 94.5 yards per game and fourth in rushing.
Miami will have to throw the football to win this game and if Tyler Van Dyke plays the entire game, then I think Miami goes bowling. If not, it's hard for me to see a scenario where Miami wins with the lack of overall offensive production with TVD, not at the helm. I think Van Dyke gives it a go. If he can't, same score and Pitt wins.
Prediction: Miami Wins 24-23
Frank Tucker's Take - The pulse for bowl eligibility is still alive & Miami has the ability to flip the perception of the season with a season-saving win against Pitt. For the Canes to have a chance this week, Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is going to have to suit up and I’m going to make my prediction based on that.
Miami’s defense is playing solid football behind the efforts of potential award-winning Safety Kam Kinchens and despite the 40-points Clemson scored, it was 26-10 late in the fourth. The offense has to give the team a chance when you’re holding one of the top teams in the country to less than 28 points deep into the game.
Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis does not have the legs of past passers that have gashed Miami on the ground. That gives Miami a chance. Combine that with both Henry Parrish and Jaylan Knighton ready to go for this game, the run game Miami hoped for may finally come alive.
If the offense scores three times this week, I think that will be enough to get the upset & keep the season going for another week.
Prediction: Miami Wins 21-17
