Staff Predictions: Miami Vs. Rutgers
We are hours away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl featuring Miami and Rutgers. Kickoff is set for 2:15 Eastern from The Bronx, NY on Thursday afternoon.
Marcus's Take
This game comes down to three critical factors for me. Can Miami dominate the line of scrimmage on offense, get off the field on third down, and can third-string quarterback Jacurri Brown manage the game to push Miami to a victory?
The Hurricanes rank 42nd in rushing offense, averaging 176.8 yards per game compared to Rutgers's 43rd rushing defense. It will undoubtedly be a battle, but Miami will be without its leader at center in Matt Lee, and elite guard Javion Cohen, who both elected to declare for the 2024 NFL draft. It will be up to Ryan Rodriguez and Matt McCoy to pick up the slack, and I trust they will be ready for the challenge.
Miami ranks 33rd in third down conversion percentage defense, while Rutgers is 88th on moving the chains on third. I trust defensive coordinator Lance Guidy will focus on shutting down the top rusher in the Big Ten, Kyle Monangai, and dial up the pressure on third and long situations.
Brown needs to take care of the football and throw it away when it gets dicey. I'm sure this will be stressed to him, and Brown will be used on QB draws to loosen the defense. We will be reminded of just how athletic Brown is on Thursday.
With all that being said, Rutgers will be highly motivated in a game that will be played in its backyard. I expect the Scarlett Knights to cause disruption defensively.
Miami needs to win and secure total momentum going into the offseason, and I think Miami gets that eighth win.
Prediction: 17-16, Miami
Related Links
Miami Football Pinstripe Bowl Preview: Miami vs. Rutgers
Video: Miami coordinators talk roster changes ahead of Pinstripe Bowl
Video: OL Jalen Rivers and LB Francisco confirm return to Miami
Video: Pinstripe Bowl Press Conference - Cristobal and Schiano available
Pinstripe Bowl - Miami vs. Rutgers: Three Matchups to Watch
What can Jacurri Brown do for Miami against Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl
Frank's Take
Miami finally got back on track at the end of the regular season, and a glimpse of the potential of offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's offense finally reappeared.
All of that came under now-former Miami Hurricane Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback, though. TVD was never what people dreamed for him to be in the green and orange, but there was a reason he maintained the starting role for as long as he did - and why Jacurri Brown was third on the depth chart.
The national rankings have Miami closer to the middle of the pack in the rushing department. Still, there is potential for a significant game from Mark Fletcher, Henry Parrish, Ajay Allen, and Brown. Against Boston College, the Miami backfield was able to tote the rock for 242 yards - the fifth game over 200 yards in the year.
This offensive line was built with depth and talent since the arrival of head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, so the losses of Matt Lee and Javion Cohen might sting, but not to the level where this offense gets cratered by their absence.
This will be a game where Miami will have to play a more conservative style of football, win the turnover battle (they are 4-1 when they win), and push small victories in field position and solid drives.
Rutgers has an elite nickel in David Igbinuson, so I do not see veteran receiver Xavier Restrepo going off in this win. Look for Jacolby George to continue his ascension and be the focal point of Miami's passing attack.
Defensively, I think Miami is going to eat in this one. Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is highly inaccurate, routinely completing less than 50 percent of his throws - all despite rarely seeing pressure this season. Miami will have to manufacture second-level pressures with Francisco Mauigoa and Wesley Bissainthe, especially with Leonard Taylor exiting for the NFL Draft.
I think Miami wins an old-school battle in Rutgers' backyard, and the progress of Miami under Cristobal keeps shining through.
Prediction: 27-17, Miami
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook