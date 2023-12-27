We are hours away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl featuring Miami and Rutgers . Kickoff is set for 2:15 Eastern from The Bronx, NY on Thursday afternoon.

This game comes down to three critical factors for me. Can Miami dominate the line of scrimmage on offense, get off the field on third down, and can third-string quarterback Jacurri Brown manage the game to push Miami to a victory?

The Hurricanes rank 42nd in rushing offense, averaging 176.8 yards per game compared to Rutgers's 43rd rushing defense. It will undoubtedly be a battle, but Miami will be without its leader at center in Matt Lee, and elite guard Javion Cohen, who both elected to declare for the 2024 NFL draft. It will be up to Ryan Rodriguez and Matt McCoy to pick up the slack, and I trust they will be ready for the challenge.

Miami ranks 33rd in third down conversion percentage defense, while Rutgers is 88th on moving the chains on third. I trust defensive coordinator Lance Guidy will focus on shutting down the top rusher in the Big Ten, Kyle Monangai, and dial up the pressure on third and long situations.

Brown needs to take care of the football and throw it away when it gets dicey. I'm sure this will be stressed to him, and Brown will be used on QB draws to loosen the defense. We will be reminded of just how athletic Brown is on Thursday.

With all that being said, Rutgers will be highly motivated in a game that will be played in its backyard. I expect the Scarlett Knights to cause disruption defensively.

Miami needs to win and secure total momentum going into the offseason, and I think Miami gets that eighth win.

Prediction: 17-16, Miami