We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide our score predictions for the game.

This battle will be between two evenly matched teams on similar program trajectories. Last week's showings for both teams proved that both teams will put up a fight in this one.

It will be interesting to see if Tyler Van Dyke and the offense take some shots downfield. The Hurricanes will obviously look to establish the run, but when Miami is faced with 3rd and long, and Shannon Dawson and the offense will have to scheme up something to make something happen. I guess they will and execute, considering that Dawson did not reveal much in game one.

Defensively, Miami has struggled to contain an athletic quarterback, and it's logical to think that A&M will hit some plays for 20+ yards. The key will be halftime adjustments, and I'm confident that Lance Guidry will find a way to contain Conner Weigman in the second half.

Prediction: 26-22, Miami