Miami hosts North Carolina in its first ACC game of the Cristobal Era. The Canes are looking to stop the bleeding of a two-game losing streak with a win in conference play. Here's how the staff thinks the game will turn out.

Frank Tucker's Take: “This is a fork-in-the-road game for Miami. Being the first ACC game and the first post-bye week game in the Cristobal era, Miami is in a must-win scenario. It’s going to be a shootout, as both teams have shown some inefficiencies defensively, but I think Miami is the better team, despite what they’ve shown in the last two games. I like the Canes to take this one and Tyler Van Dyke to become Tyler Van Dimes again.

Prediction: Miami Wins 45-35

Marcus Benjamin's Take: Miami had two weeks to prepare for North Carolina and that will be an advantage for the Canes. There is much hype on UNC freshman quarterback Drake Maye and I think the hype train comes to a screeching halt Saturday evening. Miami needs to limit big plays and keep Maye from killing them with his legs.

TVD should come back to life in this game and if Jaylan Knighton is close to 100%, we should see a revival from him as well. Miami's running game overall should explode in this game and that should carry them to a victory. Carolina is giving up 193 yards rushing per game.

Prediction: Miami wins 38-34

Geo Milian's Take: After coming off an upset loss against MTSU, much is hinging on this North Carolina game. It’s the first ACC conference game for the Canes and while Carolina has its fair share of issues defensively, its offense with quarterback Drake Maye is a high-octane attack. I have my doubts and concerns about Miami’s secondary this season.

While I think Miami puts up an improved performance on offense Saturday and we see improved effort from the team as a whole, it won’t be enough. Mario Cristobal was 5-0 coming off a bye week in his stint with the Oregon Ducks, but I don’t expect that trend to continue in this game, unfortunately.

Prediction: North Carolina wins 38-30



