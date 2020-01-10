Standout area CB lands Hurricane offer on Friday
Plantation (FL) American Heritage Class of 2021 CB Ja’Den McBurrows picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer today.“Coach Rumph gave it me,” McBurrows said. “He was my old Optimist coach - wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news