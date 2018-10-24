CaneSport.com

RB commits: Love they showed me won't be shown elsewhere
It was just three days ago that Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School Class of 2021 RB Thaddius Franklin picked up a Miami scholarship offer.It was his 10th offer (he since added Mississip...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news