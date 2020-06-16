CaneSport - Standout local DE talks Canes: "The atmosphere is good, I just like it"

Standout local DE talks Canes: "The atmosphere is good, I just like it"
Homestead Senior High School Class of 2022 DE Daniel Lyons is up to 20 scholarship offers, including Miami.And he’s talking with coaches at numerous schools fairly regularly - “it’s like six or sev...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news