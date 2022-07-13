Standout Performers At South Florida Seven-on-Seven Tournament

Monsignor Pace alum Anthony Walker Jr. hosted a seven-on-seven tournament with some of the best teams from Dade and Broward County in attendance. Walker was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and is on the current roster for the Cleveland Browns. In somewhat of a surprise Coconut Creek came out on top as champions with a 28-6 victory over the host team. As usual, South Florida put an abundance of talent on display Sunday. Here are some of the players that stood out among the pack.



Big Time Players

Za’Ron Collins, Wide Receiver, Monsignor Pace - Smooth route runner with great hands. Collins has speed as well, he ran a 4.5 at FIU but seemed faster than that Sunday. The 2023 receiver is starting to pick up some steam in recruiting with Pitt and Georgia showing interest in the talent they call “Smoke” in Dade County. He nearly carried his team to a victory on Sunday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ta2lsbGVkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTW9u c2lnbm9yUGFjZUZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNb25zaWdub3JQ YWNlRkI8L2E+IHJlY2VpdmVyIFph4oCZcm9uIENvbGxpbnMgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91cG54eHRfc21va2U3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkB1cG54eHRfc21va2U3PC9hPiB3aXRoIHRoZSB0b3VjaGRv d24gY2F0Y2guIDxicj48YnI+R2VvcmdpYSBhbmQgUGl0dCBzaG93aW5nIGhp Z2ggaW50ZXJlc3QuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80bm9TVkNPSFBU Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNG5vU1ZDT0hQVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBN YXJjdXMgQmVuamFtaW4gKEBCZW5qYW1pblJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZW5qYW1pblJpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTU0NjI0 MTE4MjQxNzgwMTIxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDEwLCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Asante Daniel, Quarterback, Coconut Creek - The 2023 signal-caller commanded the offense to a championship victory. Daniel has all of the tools to be a dependable quarterback on the D-1 level. The senior is superior in placing the football in right spot as well as throwing his receivers open.

Clint Danzey Jr., Quarterback, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan - The dual-threat transfer from Plant City seems to fit in nicely with the Stranahan attack. He is yet another quarterback that throws a beautiful deep ball. Perhaps if his go-to receiver Hykeem Williams were in the tournament, the Dragons would have possibly won the tournament.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdHJhbkZvb3Ri YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTdHJhbkZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBx dWFydGVyYmFjayA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NsaW50 RGpyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDbGludERqcjwvYT4gd2l0aCB0 aGUgdG91Y2ggdGhyb3cgaGVyZSBpbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvN29uNz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Izdvbjc8L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTGIw YlRRU2ozNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xiMGJUUVNqMzQ8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTWFyY3VzIEJlbmphbWluIChAQmVuamFtaW5SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVuamFtaW5SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVz LzE1NDYyNDAyNzc0NDIwODQ4Njc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVs eSAxMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Jahlan Paul, Westminster, Athlete - The natural safety had three touchdowns, five interceptions and four pass break-ups. He is definitely one of the more underrated prospects to keep an eye on this season.

Ennio Yapoor, Quarterback, Miami Norland - The big quarterback is accurate throwing the football. The 2025 talent fired it across the middle to open receivers and put nice touch on the ball with his deep throws. Definitely a player to watch for the next few years as ceiling is through the roof.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OaWNlIHRocm93IGhlcmUgYnkgMjAyNSBxdWFydGVyYmFjayA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VqYXlFbm5pbz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARWpheUVubmlvPC9hPiBvZiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19NTlZpa2luZ3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QF9NTlZpa2luZ3M8L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSWJWc2xJ ZE1kRSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0liVnNsSWRNZEU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTWFyY3VzIEJlbmphbWluIChAQmVuamFtaW5SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVuamFtaW5SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1 NDYyMzc0MjQ3MTk4NjM4MTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAx MCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Travaughn Robbins-Hall, Wide Receiver, Fort Lauderdale - The senior receiver made play after play for the Flying Ls and nearly helped his team to the championship game. At 6’2” 170, the senior was able to use his body to shield off defenders to catch the football on plenty occasions. He was also dangerous in the open field.

Jeremiah Santel, Wide Receiver, Miramar - The 2023 receiver stood out as one of the best players in the entire tournament. The 6’4” 170 pound receiver was a problem for opposing defenses. Santel has a large catch radius and was able to come down with the football in traffic on several occasions.

Other Honorable Mentions