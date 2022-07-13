Standout Performers At South Florida Seven-on-Seven Tournament
Monsignor Pace alum Anthony Walker Jr. hosted a seven-on-seven tournament with some of the best teams from Dade and Broward County in attendance. Walker was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and is on the current roster for the Cleveland Browns.
In somewhat of a surprise Coconut Creek came out on top as champions with a 28-6 victory over the host team.
As usual, South Florida put an abundance of talent on display Sunday. Here are some of the players that stood out among the pack.
Big Time Players
Za’Ron Collins, Wide Receiver, Monsignor Pace - Smooth route runner with great hands. Collins has speed as well, he ran a 4.5 at FIU but seemed faster than that Sunday.
The 2023 receiver is starting to pick up some steam in recruiting with Pitt and Georgia showing interest in the talent they call “Smoke” in Dade County. He nearly carried his team to a victory on Sunday.
Asante Daniel, Quarterback, Coconut Creek - The 2023 signal-caller commanded the offense to a championship victory. Daniel has all of the tools to be a dependable quarterback on the D-1 level. The senior is superior in placing the football in right spot as well as throwing his receivers open.
Clint Danzey Jr., Quarterback, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan - The dual-threat transfer from Plant City seems to fit in nicely with the Stranahan attack. He is yet another quarterback that throws a beautiful deep ball. Perhaps if his go-to receiver Hykeem Williams were in the tournament, the Dragons would have possibly won the tournament.
Jahlan Paul, Westminster, Athlete - The natural safety had three touchdowns, five interceptions and four pass break-ups. He is definitely one of the more underrated prospects to keep an eye on this season.
Ennio Yapoor, Quarterback, Miami Norland - The big quarterback is accurate throwing the football. The 2025 talent fired it across the middle to open receivers and put nice touch on the ball with his deep throws. Definitely a player to watch for the next few years as ceiling is through the roof.
Travaughn Robbins-Hall, Wide Receiver, Fort Lauderdale - The senior receiver made play after play for the Flying Ls and nearly helped his team to the championship game. At 6’2” 170, the senior was able to use his body to shield off defenders to catch the football on plenty occasions. He was also dangerous in the open field.
Jeremiah Santel, Wide Receiver, Miramar - The 2023 receiver stood out as one of the best players in the entire tournament. The 6’4” 170 pound receiver was a problem for opposing defenses. Santel has a large catch radius and was able to come down with the football in traffic on several occasions.
Other Honorable Mentions
Allen Archie, Linebacker, Coconut Creek
Patrick Boyd, Wide Receiver, Fort Lauderdale
Elijah Cannon, Wide Receiver, Coconut Creek
Keyveon Johnson, Wide Receiver, Fort Lauderdale
Jamari Wright, Wide Receiver, Coconut Creek