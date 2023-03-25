FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - More than 1,000 prospects showed up at the Rivals Combine Series Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School to compete and for a shot to come back Sunday for the Rivals Camp Series. Among the selections for Sunday’s camp were these 14 prospects that stood out during the day:



Ziyare Addison (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Addison won't be unrated for much longer. The 6-foot-3, 269-pound class of 2025 offensive lineman has an impressive offer sheet and more should be on the way. Florida State, SMU, Oregon, Penn State and Ole Miss are just a few of the teams to have offered him so far but keep an eye on Florida and Alabama. He wants to visit and camp at both of those programs this spring. Texas and Texas A&M got Addison on campus this month and he enjoyed meeting the coaches and getting a feel for the campus.

Rufus Ferguson

Ferguson has an offer from Virginia State and will be at Howard and Alabama State later this spring but more teams other than HBCUs could start to show more interest thanks to his impressive bloodlines. Ferguson's father, Rhadi, was a three sport star at Howard University and his grandfather, also named Rufus, is in the University of Wisconsin Hall of Fame. FAU had Ferguson on campus recently but expect him to lock in more visits over the next few weeks.

Damien Gill (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gill had a breakout sophomore season for Miami Killian stopping 63 plays with 23 tackles for a loss, and 17 sacks. The junior season with the Cougars was a success bringing a reported nine offers that includes Florida State, Louisville, FIU, FAU and Coastal Carolina. The talented edge rusher will get to impose his will on Sunday after performing at a high level at the combine.

Eric Morris (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The rising talent out of Stranahan High School caught attention working his way through the gauntlet of testing at the combine earning his Sunday invite. Morris has the frame of a prototypical weakside defensive end but can move around the field as that do-all outside linebacker dropping into coverage, rush off the edge, and stop the run. Morris’ recruitment is starting to take off with interest building holding an offer from Bowling Green.

Roman Reid (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

An enforcer on the field for Cardinal Gibbons last fall as a safety/linebacker, Reid is making the move to linebacker this fall. At the Rivals Combine Series on Saturday, Reid showcased his athleticism that has helped bring offers from Penn and Brown.



