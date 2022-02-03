Star athlete visited UM in March: "I like Miami a lot"
When it comes to Lehigh (Fla.) Lehigh Acres High School, Miami Hurricane fans are probably more acquainted with the Canes’ pursuit of 4-star RB Richard Young.But there’s another, more under-the-rad...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news