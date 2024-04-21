ATLANTA – The Rivals Camp Series hit Atlanta on Sunday and, as usual, top prospects from the Southeast region and beyond put on a show. At day’s end, a long list of players earned recognition for outstanding performances. Here’s a look at the MVP performances for each position at the event.

QUARTERBACK MVP: Julian Lewis

Julian Lewis

There’s not a whole lot more to say when talking about Lewis. He puts up solid performances time and time again when he participates in an event. On Sunday, the USC commit showed off more of the same despite less than ideal conditions. In the wind and rain, Lewis threw the ball with consistent accuracy, solid mechanics and power. Perhaps the most impressive thing about Lewis is his ability to quickly adjust his timing when working with new receivers. He consistently delivered the ball on target and the ball arrived right when the receiver turned to look for the pass.

RUNNING BACK MVP: Bo Walker

Bo Walker

In a wide open race for Running Back MVP, Walker separated himself from the pack during the one-on-one portion of the camp. The Georgia commit isn’t a burner but he is explosive, runs very good routes and has the reliable hands that give quarterbacks confidence throwing in his direction. Walker measured in at 5-foot-8, 211-pounds but his lack of size didn’t negatively impact his performance because his quickness out of his breaks made it nearly impossible for linebackers to keep the ball out of his hands.

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END MVP: Kaiden Prothro

Kaiden Prothro

It’s a bit unusual for tight ends to win MVP in a camp setting but Prothro stood out thanks to uncommon abilities as a pass catcher at his size. The 6-foot-5, 201-pound tight end showed off the outstanding downfield speed he put on film this past season. He was a really tough matchup for defensive backs and linebackers really had no chance of slowing him down. Prothro excelled on deep routes and really shined when high-pointing the ball. He consistently caught the ball with his hands and should become a more dominant player as he gets stronger and adds mass to his frame.

OFFENSIVE LINE MVP: Kail Ellis

Kail Ellis

The competition for the Offensive Line MVP award was very close but Ellis earned the trophy thanks to his consistent performance against the best defensive linemen. Ellis has the height and weight to play tackle or guard but at the next level the Auburn commit will likely be slotted at guard. He has a solid base in his pass set with impressive lateral quickness. Ellis showed the patience and reaction skills necessary to effectively mirror the defensive lineman’s movements and keep them out of the backfield. He also did a good job with his initial punch and then setting and resetting his hands.

DEFENSIVE LINE MVP: Daverin Geralds

Daverin Geralds

Interior defensive linemen shined on Sunday and Geralds was the best of the bunch. The powerful Peach State native won reps playing at multiple spots on the defensive front. Geralds isn’t a towering defensive lineman but he was able to throw offensive linemen around using his leverage and brute strength. He also showed plenty of hand techniques that helped slip by offensive linemen and get to the quarterback.

LINEBACKER MVP: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis

In a loaded linebacker field, Davis rose to the top of the group after a dominant performance in coverage. The 2026 Rivals250 prospect consistently got his hands on the ball but it was really his athleticism in space that stood out the most. Davis has the explosiveness to close on passes while the ball is in the air. He also showed the ability to turn and run with running backs and tight ends, keeping them from hauling in long catches. In the pass rushing drills, Davis was able to get by the running backs using a variety of moves that were only made more effective thanks to his combination of strength and quickness.

DEFENSIVE BACK MVP: Eric Winters