Steele sees D working hard, wanting to learn: "We have a long way to go"

Kevin Steele knows what spring practice should look like.

A veteran with over 30 years of coaching experience at major college programs and also in the NFL, when he says something it’s not to be taken with a grain of salt … or a Greentree Practice Field blade of grass, if you prefer that better.

And he said after the team’s Friday workout that this D is very much a work in progress in the early going, and that players have a lot of questions as they look to learn the new system.

“What we’ve done these first three days is put guys at position that we thought was best for them in talking to them as a coaching staff,” Steele said. “We’ve moved some guys around, but it’s pretty stagnant right now because we’re trying to teach them the details of the defense.

“They all bought in, but they’re trying to conceptually understand the defense and play at a high speed, and that takes time … We have to keep working, keep practicing.”

Steele acknowledges it’s a different system under him going from what was essentially a 4-2 with a hybrid Striker that had a lot of angles a year ago.

“It’s is a different style, but they’ve done a good job of picking it up,” he said.

Steele also gave a name to Gil Frierson’s position today: It’s the “STAR” spot in this defense, which is essentially a hybrid LB/DB.

“Nickel, same thing as SAM,” Steele said. “He’s getting some snaps at SAM, is a very bright guy, has picked up things very fast. High energy guy. But they’re all tin the same place, it’s all new. … He’s (picked things up) pretty well.”

Miami’s new defensive coordinator plans to run a base four-man front at Miami.

And he’s got a big task in turning around his side of the ball.

Last season the Canes ranked No. 44 in the nation in rush defense (139.0 yards), No. 102 in passing yards allowed (250.6 yards) and No. 75 in total defense (389.6 yards). Scoring defense? The team was ranked No. 82 (28.25 points allowed per game).

In 2020 the Canes were No. 76 in rush defense (174.5 yards), No. 65 in passing yards allowed (233.9) and No. 67 in total defense (408.4 yards). Plus the team was No. 51 in scoring defense (27.0 points).

So there's a lot to fix.

“We have a long way to go,” is how Steele put it today.

Steele is in the process of figuring out some personnel holes with all four main defensive line starters gone (ends Zach McCloud and Deandre Johnson along with tackles Jon Ford and Nesta Silvera), plus starting striker Amari Carter.

The top defensive players that are back?

CB Tyrique Stevenson (43 tackles, INT, 4 PBU) plus young up-and-coming safeties James Williams (31 tackles, 2 INT) and Kam Kinchens (44 tackles, 4 PBU). The other returning starters are MLB Corey Flagg (team high 60 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks), WLB Waynmon Steed (54 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack) and CB Marcus Clarke (24 tackles, INT).

Steele spoke today about several players:

* Of James Williams, Steele said he’s not experimenting with him anywhere but safety.

“He’s playing safety, that’s what we know him as,” Steele said. “He’s long, can run, a bright guy. He’s been very good there.”

* Of fellow safety Avantae Williams, Steele said, “He has a lot of energy. He loves football. He flies around, has a good skillset. He likes contact. We’re pleased with that.”

* Asked about MLB Corey Flagg, he said, “He’s a guy that has a lot of want-to. He’s got instincts. He’s progressing along like the rest of them.”

* Of CB Al Blades, who was hurt most of last year, Steele said, “What happened in the past, we were not here, so that’s irrelevant. He’s playing STAR and corner some. He has a really good skillset. We feel good about him helping us.”

* Steele also touched on DT Leonard Taylor, saying “I know he is really trying to work hard. That’s a hard thing in there playing at 300 pounds. We have to learn to play blocks and be physical at the point of attack, command double teams and whip double teams. That’s hard work.”

* Steele says the Cane staff overall that Mario Cristobal put together is full of “phenomenal teachers, phenomenal recruiters.”

“We’re all on the same page - they’re very, very bright, good teachers,” he said.