Stephen Field breaks down tight ends after Tuesday practice

There was a ton of coaching turnover on both sides of the ball with Mario Cristobal hired as the Canes’ new head coach.

One that returns?

Tight ends coach Stephen Field, who is in his fourth year at UM.

“I love being a Miami Hurricane,” Field said. “I’m excited to be a Miami Hurricane, am excited what we’re doing here, what coach Cristobal is putting together with the culture and everything that’s going on.”

Field has made a name for himself not just as a TE coach but also as a top recruiter, and he helped sway Jaleel Skinner from Alabama this past cycle.

Certainly Field has a lot of talent in his tight ends room this spring.

Will Mallory is the returning starter, and the experienced veteran had 30 catches for 347 yards.

“He continues to work hard, Will is an unbelievable young man on and off the field,” Field said. “Just continue to work on his craft and he’ll be very successful.”

Then there’s Elijah Arroyo, who had some bright moments last year and should only be better with that experience. And Kahlil Brantley hopes to make his mark in year 2.

Of Arroyo, Field said, “He’s improving every single day. It’s all about hard work and culture here, doing things the right way, and he fits right into that category. He’s somebody that’s going to be really, really positive for us.”

Dom Mammarelli is also back on the practice field off injury.

“He caught the ball well today, he’s working hard,” Field said.

Plus there’s the aforementioned Skinner, who is an early enrollee.

“Just his athleticism, he’s able to stretch the field,” Field said. “Very intelligent young man. He’s doing a great job.”

With the wide receiver position losing a lot of its production with Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley gone, Field’s group is in position to pick up some of the slack.

“We have an H position and Y position - physical-wise we’re making sure their structure and strength matches what we need them to perform at,” Field said.

This position also will have more blocking responsibilities with UM wanting more of a power run game. It’s a reason why the tight ends spend part of every practice working with the offensive tackles.

Two tight end sets could be more common, especially with the wide receiver spot somewhat in flux.

“As a staff we work to get the guys better so they can be great in all areas,” Field said. "It's all about details and taking the proper progressions."