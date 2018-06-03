Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-03 01:08:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Stevenson after Sat. competition: Canes "have a great shot"

Nektvchfj2fiacazenzp
Chad Simmons
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Miami Southridge High School DB Tyrique Stevenson missed the first half of Saturday’s 7-on-7 action at the Mark Richt camp, but he was there for an afternoon stretch run that saw Southridge take th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}