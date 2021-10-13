Sting Factor: Trequon Fegans backs off pledge to Miami

THE STORYLINE

Trequon Fegans took his official visit to Miami the first weekend of June, when prospects were allowed back on the road. Then the Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star cornerback was back visiting with the Hurricanes in late July when he committed to the Hurricanes over Alabama, South Carolina and others. Nebraska, Georgia, Oklahoma and UCF were among the other schools recruiting him. But Fegans backed off his pledge on Monday and is now back on the market as the Hurricanes are down to eight commitments. Keeping the class together will be crucial as Chris Graves visited Florida over the weekend and with some uncertainty surrounding coach Manny Diaz’s future others could be looking around as well. Fegans was not exactly a fit at Miami - an Alabama kid who doesn’t have significant connections to South Florida - but he was a four-star defensive back in a class loaded at that position. Now, Fegans is looking around again.

*****

LOCAL REACTION

Trequon Fegans' decommitment is tough to rate because it is more significant that it is the first of what could be multiple decommits in the near future for the Hurricanes than it is for the actual blow to the Miami class. Nobody really has any idea what the class will look like in December with a possible coaching change decision looming. The truth is Fegans never really seemed like a great fit at Miami, and his recruitment was kind of rushed over the summer. He visited campus but wasn’t really around long enough to build a strong bond with the staff that could survive Miami’s struggles on the field so far this fall. He’s a good player but one Miami should eventually be able to replace either in the class or through the transfer portal. - Gary Ferman, CaneSport.com Sting Factor: 5 SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESPORT.COM

*****

NATIONAL REACTION