Sting Factor: Trequon Fegans backs off pledge to Miami
When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.
*****
THREE-POINT STANCE: Midseason surprises and awards
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
THE STORYLINE
Trequon Fegans took his official visit to Miami the first weekend of June, when prospects were allowed back on the road.
Then the Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star cornerback was back visiting with the Hurricanes in late July when he committed to the Hurricanes over Alabama, South Carolina and others. Nebraska, Georgia, Oklahoma and UCF were among the other schools recruiting him.
But Fegans backed off his pledge on Monday and is now back on the market as the Hurricanes are down to eight commitments. Keeping the class together will be crucial as Chris Graves visited Florida over the weekend and with some uncertainty surrounding coach Manny Diaz’s future others could be looking around as well.
Fegans was not exactly a fit at Miami - an Alabama kid who doesn’t have significant connections to South Florida - but he was a four-star defensive back in a class loaded at that position.
Now, Fegans is looking around again.
*****
LOCAL REACTION
Trequon Fegans' decommitment is tough to rate because it is more significant that it is the first of what could be multiple decommits in the near future for the Hurricanes than it is for the actual blow to the Miami class. Nobody really has any idea what the class will look like in December with a possible coaching change decision looming.
The truth is Fegans never really seemed like a great fit at Miami, and his recruitment was kind of rushed over the summer. He visited campus but wasn’t really around long enough to build a strong bond with the staff that could survive Miami’s struggles on the field so far this fall. He’s a good player but one Miami should eventually be able to replace either in the class or through the transfer portal. - Gary Ferman, CaneSport.com
Sting Factor: 5
*****
NATIONAL REACTION
The loss of Fegans hurts because he’s a talented defensive back who picked Miami this summer and looked like he was going to stick with the Hurricanes after showing so much interest and love to the program in recent months. But it’s not a shock he de-committed since Miami has been disappointing this season and Fegans doesn’t have a ton of connections to the program.
It feels like Fegans fell in love with the Hurricanes over the summer when he was envisioning a big season and a big opportunity, but that hasn’t come to fruition. This gets much worse if others follow suit. Teams across the country are trying to flip Miami commits, whether it’s Florida with Graves or Markeith Williams or if Isaiah Horton gets intrigued by Tennessee’s success or who knows what with someone else.
Miami needs to load up on talent, so losing Fegans is not ideal, but it doesn’t crash the recruiting class yet. - Adam Gorney, Rivals National Recruiting Director
Sting Factor: 6