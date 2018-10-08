Ticker
Stock exchange: UM vs. Florida State

CaneSport.com
Staff
STOCK EXCHANGE
Rank Player PREVIOUS WEEK'S RANK NOTES

1

Joe Jackson

2

2 sacks, great pressure all game

2

Jon Garvin

4

2 sacks, in backfield all game

3

Gerald Willis

14

2 TFL and huge FR to set up 2nd TD

4

N'Kosi Perry

10

Not the best accuracy in the game, but 4 TDs, 0 INT

5

Mike Pinckney

13

4 solo tackles and huge INT that UM turned into TD

6

Sheldrick Redwine

19

FF on blitz helped turn the tide

7

Lawrence Cager

NR

2 big TDs made up for drops

8

Brevin Jordan

NR

Game-winning 41-yard TD

9

Jeff Thomas

NR

70 yards, TD and nice 34-yard punt return

10

Michael Jackson

NR

Outstanding in coverage and three PBU

11

Jaquan Johnson

NR (Inj last game)

Solid on back end, led team with 10 tackles

12

Shaq Quarterman

3

Only 3 solo tackles but solid play

13

Travis Homer

5

Not a lot of room to run, but hard running and 70 yards

14

Deejay Dallas

1

See above - 31 yards. But had big 49-yard PR

15

Trayone Gray

20

Big 4th down conversion, nice catch,solid all around

16

Pat Bethel

17

Sack, won point of attack more often than not

17

Mike Smith

9

3 solo tackles, TFL

18

Hayden Mahoney

12

Tough day up front but Mahoney was okay

19

DJ Scaife

NR

Was he great? No. But he worked at tackle and held his own often enough.

20

Dee Wiggins

NR

Drew pass interference calls, a tough cover

Dropped off list: Tyler Gauthier (6), Zach McCloud (7), Romeo Finley (8), Mike Harley (11), Trajan Bandy (15), Darrell Langham (16), Bubba Baxa (18)

