CaneSport.com

Stock exchange: UM vs. Florida State
|Rank
|Player
|PREVIOUS WEEK'S RANK
|NOTES
|
1
|
Joe Jackson
|
2
|
2 sacks, great pressure all game
|
2
|
Jon Garvin
|
4
|
2 sacks, in backfield all game
|
3
|
Gerald Willis
|
14
|
2 TFL and huge FR to set up 2nd TD
|
4
|
N'Kosi Perry
|
10
|
Not the best accuracy in the game, but 4 TDs, 0 INT
|
5
|
Mike Pinckney
|
13
|
4 solo tackles and huge INT that UM turned into TD
|
6
|
Sheldrick Redwine
|
19
|
FF on blitz helped turn the tide
|
7
|
Lawrence Cager
|
NR
|
2 big TDs made up for drops
|
8
|
Brevin Jordan
|
NR
|
Game-winning 41-yard TD
|
9
|
Jeff Thomas
|
NR
|
70 yards, TD and nice 34-yard punt return
|
10
|
Michael Jackson
|
NR
|
Outstanding in coverage and three PBU
|
11
|
Jaquan Johnson
|
NR (Inj last game)
|
Solid on back end, led team with 10 tackles
|
12
|
Shaq Quarterman
|
3
|
Only 3 solo tackles but solid play
|
13
|
Travis Homer
|
5
|
Not a lot of room to run, but hard running and 70 yards
|
14
|
Deejay Dallas
|
1
|
See above - 31 yards. But had big 49-yard PR
|
15
|
Trayone Gray
|
20
|
Big 4th down conversion, nice catch,solid all around
|
16
|
Pat Bethel
|
17
|
Sack, won point of attack more often than not
|
17
|
Mike Smith
|
9
|
3 solo tackles, TFL
|
18
|
Hayden Mahoney
|
12
|
Tough day up front but Mahoney was okay
|
19
|
DJ Scaife
|
NR
|
Was he great? No. But he worked at tackle and held his own often enough.
|
20
|
Dee Wiggins
|
NR
|
Drew pass interference calls, a tough cover
Dropped off list: Tyler Gauthier (6), Zach McCloud (7), Romeo Finley (8), Mike Harley (11), Trajan Bandy (15), Darrell Langham (16), Bubba Baxa (18)