STOCK UP

Florida commit Fenley Graham having a really nice game. This is him covering Rivals100 WR Mario Williams pic.twitter.com/xIG4CxWepn — Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) September 14, 2019

Graham remains a bit undersized but is adding weight and is up to 181 pounds these days. That’s a positive sign. What lands him on this list, however, is the sheer number of plays he’s made while playing offense, defense and returning kicks. Graham’s athleticism is undeniable, as the Lakeland High School star has turned into one of the more versatile prospects in Florida’s 5A classification. His trajectory is clearly positive as the Florida commit continues to improve in every possible way. Graham recently held his own covering Rivals100 wide receiver Mario Williams and took an interception back for a score in the same game.

*****

Nobody in Florida has helped his stock more than Parish, a Pitt commit that seems to break off impressive runs every week. Parish doesn’t have the size of some of the elite backs in Florida, but he runs with surprising power while maintaining solid breakaway speed. It helps that he plays for one of the state’s best teams at Miami Columbus, but his talent can no longer be denied. He’s played like a four-star from the start of the season and hasn’t slowed down much since. Parish recently received an offer from Florida but remains committed to the Panthers.

*****

Stellato has been making waves all season playing wide receiver for Cardinal Gibbons High School, but the performance that helped his stock most came against Miami Palmetto, a team that boasts a pair of Rivals100 defensive backs in Corey Collier and Jason Marshall. On that night, the speedy Stellato managed to go over the 100-yard mark while scoring a touchdown against a secondary full of college-bound players. The uncommitted Stellato has seen offers roll in over the last few weeks, as Miami, LSU and others have gotten involved.

QUESTIONS REMAIN

Williams is clearly a high-level prospect and is one of the most physically imposing safeties in recent memory. With a five-star ranking comes increased scrutiny, however. Williams will be fine and this isn’t to suggest he’s somehow gotten worse, but there’s a chance the massive defensive back grows into a linebacker. Also, questions remain about how well he hits for a player with his frame. It’s nitpicking, sure, but you have to nitpick when an athlete is as gifted as the Western High School star.

*****

Manuel’s skill set isn’t the question, but it’s fair to ask if the uncertainty that surrounds him has stunted his development. The talented wideout missed spring practice but rejoined his team for the fall before recently deciding to transfer mid-season. A Florida commit, Manuel is now at Fort Lauderdale’s Stranahan High School, where’s he’s yet to play his first game. The four-star prospect has plenty of talent. That has been clear for years, but the instability of his senior year has raised some eyebrows.

INTRODUCING ...

First 4 games ....

7 Interceptions https://t.co/BmpwTTJU3y — OJ (@OmarBurroughs) September 23, 2019

Sure, Burroughs benefits from playing in the same IMG Academy secondary as five-star cornerback Elias Ricks. At some point, however, you have to respect the production. Burroughs already has a school-record seven interceptions this season and has shown a knack for being in the right place at the right time. What goes overlooked, however, is the fact that the defensive back is also a solid tackler and unafraid of contract. A class-of-2021 prospect, Burroughs entered the season with offers from Rutgers and Tennessee but is now on the radar of a long list of major programs.



*****

A class-of-2022 prospect, Wilson already has offers from Miami, Florida and Penn State. His play so far this season has backed up the buzz. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound sophomore's upside is off the charts, as he moves like a much smaller player. His offer list seems set to grow exponentially as coaches get a look at his film. Wilson doesn’t play at a traditional powerhouse high school, but that hasn’t hurt his exposure. It’s early, but he’s trending toward becoming a national name.

DOMINO EFFECT

A pair of Florida-based wideouts, Henderson and Smith now seem joined at the hip when it comes to their respective recruitments. Clemson recently offered Smith, but the Tigers have him behind Williams on their recruiting board. Should Williams spurn the Tigers for Alabama or another program, that will push Smith to another school. Should Clemson land Henderson as expected, Georgia seems like the leader to land the speedy Smith, who has a close relationship with Kirby Smart and company. Oklahoma is also involved.

FLIP WATCH