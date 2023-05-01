Legendary South Florida insider Larry Blustein joins the show with Marcus Benjamin and talks NFL Draft, the development of players at Miami, players to watch this month during high spring football practice, depth concerns, and Miami baseball.

Tyrique Stevenson, Will Mallory, and DJ Ivey were drafted from Miami over the weekend as Cristobal continues to develop players for the NFL. Will we see a change in the program in the development of players?

Discussed the many talented players that will be monitored this spring across the state like local five-star Jeremiah Smith and others.

Depth concerns on the Miami football team were also discussed and where Miami may look into plugging holes via the transfer portal.

Canes baseball was also touched on as the regular season is nearing its end.