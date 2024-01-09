Marcus Benjamin and John Garcia, Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, discuss the performances of Miami's 2024 signees at the Under Armour All-America Game and the All-American Bowl.

First, we provide our thoughts on the national championship game and the chances Miami can return to the title game as the Hurricanes continue to build through recruiting (:59). We also provide our thoughts on how many ACC teams make it into the playoff next season Miami's chances of making the 12-team (4:09).

Garcia provides his observations on 2024 signees at the UA All-America Game - Ryan Mack, Booker Pickett, JoJo Trader, and Adarius Hayes (7:29). He also shares his thoughts on who each player compares to on the NFL level (16:01).

We also discuss the performances of Miami signees at the All-American Bowl - Marquise Lightfoot, Justin Scott, Ny Carr, and Zaquan Patterson (25:47).

Lastly, Garcia provides his take on which players should get an increase in rating based on the performances seen (29:17).