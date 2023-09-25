News More News
Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Marcus Benjamin and Brandon Odoi of FootballHotbed.com break down Miami's 41-7 win over Temple.

We discuss Miami's 4-0 start (1:40) and look ahead to the ACC schedule (4:08).

We share our thoughts on whether we are surprised or not surprised on three specific topics:

-The offensive production and the play of Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (13:36)

- Te'Cory Couch leading the team and nation in interceptions with three (16:55)

- The running game and stopping the run (20:14)

We provide our takes on if Miami runs the table in October (24:43).

Lastly, we speak about the Miami commits performances in a nationally televised South Florida High School game between Chaminade-Madonna Vs. Miami Central (27:58).

