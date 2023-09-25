Storm Tracker Podcast: Assessing Miami after 4-0 start
Marcus Benjamin and Brandon Odoi of FootballHotbed.com break down Miami's 41-7 win over Temple.
We discuss Miami's 4-0 start (1:40) and look ahead to the ACC schedule (4:08).
We share our thoughts on whether we are surprised or not surprised on three specific topics:
-The offensive production and the play of Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (13:36)
- Te'Cory Couch leading the team and nation in interceptions with three (16:55)
- The running game and stopping the run (20:14)
We provide our takes on if Miami runs the table in October (24:43).
Lastly, we speak about the Miami commits performances in a nationally televised South Florida High School game between Chaminade-Madonna Vs. Miami Central (27:58).
