Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

First, we discuss Miami's fourth-ranked class and name our biggest signees (1:17) and our most underrated signees (5:27).

We also discuss the chances of Miami adding Zavier Mincey to the 2024 class (9:34) and options search to add a quarterback via the transfer portal (Cam Ward, KJ Jefferson, and Will Howard mentioned) (11:34).

Former Miami commit Antione Jackson is in the transfer portal, and we talk about the former four-star-rated defensive back potentially returning to Miami (15:13).

We share our thoughts on the Pinstripe Bowl hours before kickoff (21:01) and discuss the players who will get some playing time on the defensive side of the ball (26:36).

We lastly play the over/under game of statistics regarding quarterback Jacurri Brown (30:06) and share our thoughts on the future of the sophomore quarterback with Miami (36:38).