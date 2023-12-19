Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

First, we discuss concerns with current Miami commitments and if we expect them to sign with the Hurricanes on Early National Signing Day Wednesday. We discussed four-star DL Kendall Jackson (1:37), three-star LB Vincent Shavers (3:48), four-star TE Elija Lofton (5:27), four-star Edge Elias Rudolph (6:46), and four-star RB Kevin Riley (8:10).

Miami could potentially flip several prospects, and we discuss the chances of some primary targets - five-star DL Armondo Blount (10:55), five-star WR Jeremiah Smith (13:27), four-star DB Xavier Lucas (18:31), four-star LB Adarius Hayes (22:49), and four-star DL LJ McCray (24:41).

Next, we briefly discuss the potential of four-star defensive back Zavier Mincey (25:43) the primary uncommitted target for Miami to watch for this cycle.

Lastly, we discuss the latest with adding a transfer quarterback (28:22), with Cam Ward and Will Howard as the top options, and discuss the job Miami is doing in recruiting after a seven-win season (31:58).