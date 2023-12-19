Storm Tracker Podcast - At the Crib - Early Signing Day Predictions
Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.
First, we discuss concerns with current Miami commitments and if we expect them to sign with the Hurricanes on Early National Signing Day Wednesday. We discussed four-star DL Kendall Jackson (1:37), three-star LB Vincent Shavers (3:48), four-star TE Elija Lofton (5:27), four-star Edge Elias Rudolph (6:46), and four-star RB Kevin Riley (8:10).
Miami could potentially flip several prospects, and we discuss the chances of some primary targets - five-star DL Armondo Blount (10:55), five-star WR Jeremiah Smith (13:27), four-star DB Xavier Lucas (18:31), four-star LB Adarius Hayes (22:49), and four-star DL LJ McCray (24:41).
Next, we briefly discuss the potential of four-star defensive back Zavier Mincey (25:43) the primary uncommitted target for Miami to watch for this cycle.
Lastly, we discuss the latest with adding a transfer quarterback (28:22), with Cam Ward and Will Howard as the top options, and discuss the job Miami is doing in recruiting after a seven-win season (31:58).
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook