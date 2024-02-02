Storm Tracker Podcast - At the Crib - Elite Prospect Weekend Review
Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.
First, we discuss the performance of Miami quarterback commit Luke Nickel at seven-on-seven tournament Battle Miami (1:19) and if Miami will keep the 2025 four-star prospect in its class (5:38).
We also discuss other standout players from the Battle Miami - Dallas Wilson, Cortez Mills, Waden Charles, Naeshaun Montgomery, CJ Wiley, Vernell Brown, and Keshawn Henderson mentioned (9:14).
Miami made some headway with plenty of players that visited Miami for Elite Prospect Day - Lamar Williams, Jaime Ffrench, DJ Pickett, and Onis Konanbanny mentioned (15:40).
Next, we discuss which 2024 signees are bound to make some noise in spring football (21:33) and transfers that could turn heads (24:39).
Lastly, we discuss which players were questionable takes from Miami via the transfer portal (27:12) and if Miami should return to the portal for a cornerback (34:19).
