Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

First, we share our thoughts on Miami's pursuit of a quarterback and discuss the chances of the Hurricanes landing Cam Ward or Will Howard (1:14).

We also discuss other position groups that Miami will target and likely options (8:03), including the tight end position (10:37).

We also discuss the potential of Miami landing NC State transfer C.J. Clark (15:10).

Frank and I discuss the players that Miami will still be in the mix for going into the early signing period (18:03) - Cedrick Bailey, Armondo Blount, Zavier Mincey, Xavier Lucas, Jordan Lyle, and Jeremiah Smith.

Frank also provides his take on whether quarterback Jacurri Brown will stay with the program after the Pinstripe Bowl (23:31).

We discuss the safety position and who we could potentially see in the bowl game, and the future of the position (24:47).

We discuss the state championship performances of the local teams (28:58) and Frank previews the Dade County vs. Broward County all-star game scheduled for next week, December 22nd (37:13).