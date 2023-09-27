Storm Tracker Podcast - At the Crib - Injuries a Big Deal, Not a Big Deal?
Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.
We question whether certain situations involving the Miami Hurricanes football teams are a big deal or not a big deal:
- Backup quarterback Jacurri Brown not getting any playing time this season (2:38)
- Running back Ajay Allen not getting any carries against Temple (13:08)
- Potentially playing without Matt Lee, Akheem Mesidor, Branson Deen, Kamren Kinchens, Henry Parrish Jr. (18:30)
We also discuss Miami's pursuit of Georgia de-commit Ny Carr (26:16) and the potential of Hurricanes taking four receivers with its relentless pursuit of Jeremiah Smith (30:07).
Frank had a chance to see 2024 Miami commit Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, and we discussed the potential of the athlete playing defense on the college level.
Lastly, we discuss the potential of the local high school Chaminade-Madonna to win a national championship (39:18).
