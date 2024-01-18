Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

First, we discuss our reactions to Miami landing Washington State quarterback transfer Cam Ward (1:23) and provide our takes on whether the addition makes Miami a playoff team (7:15).

You also talk about the potential impact of Ward and the impact of a true dual threat (12:17).

We also discuss the addition of Washington defensive back Mishael Powell via the transfer portal and his impact (16:51).

Next, we provide our takes on players that we would have loved to see transfer to Miami that ended up at other programs - Isaiah Bond, Shemar Stewart, Jacorey Brooks, and Earl Little Jr. (22:46).

We next discuss players that could potentially exit the program via transfer (28:34). Lastly, we discuss the recruitment of local four-star Chris Ewald (34:56).