Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

First, we discuss Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban's retirement from college football (1:08) and what it means for Miami (9:07), Kevin Riley, Zavier Mincey, Jaime Ffrench, Ryan Williams mentioned.

Next, we discuss the addition of Albany transfer quarterback Reese Poffenbarger (16:54) and what it means for the quarterback room (25:24).

We also discuss the addition of Arizona transfer safety Isaiah Taylor and what it means for the safety position (28:59).